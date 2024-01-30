Ralph Lauren Lunar New Year Polo Bear Watch: Where to get, price and more details explored

The American heritage brand's celebrated collection has a festive touch with the release of the Ralph Lauren Lunar New Year Polo Bear Watch.

Ralph Lauren has created a watch that combines heritage with contemporary design in honor of the Lunar New Year. It is a representation of the brand's dedication to fusing high-end design with cultural importance.

The watch's cream-white lacquered dial is adorned with the iconic Polo Bear. The bear personifies the spirit of the Lunar New Year, clad in a red velvet smoking jacket with a satin shawl lapel.

The black satin-striped tuxedo trousers and golden dragon embroidery add to its allure. For Ralph Lauren, this Polo Bear design has served as a recognizable symbol that frequently embodies both style and fun.

You can get the Ralph Lauren Lunar New Year Polo Bear Watch for $1,750. Only 50 pieces of this limited edition are available. The watch can be purchased online and in-store. Its rarity increases its allure and makes it a sought-after possession for enthusiasts and collectors.

Ralph Lauren Lunar New Year Polo Bear Watch will be available at $1,750

Ralph Lauren Lunar New Year Polo Bear Watch (Image via Ralph Lauren)

The 38mm silver stainless steel body of the Ralph Lauren Lunar New Year Polo Bear Watch is included. It has a leather-embellished black grosgrain silk strap.

These components come together to provide a timepiece that is sophisticated and robust. The layout strikes the ideal balance between elegance and practicality.

The cultural significance of Polo Bears

One of the watch's main characteristics is its cultural importance. The Polo Bear on the watch face is more than just a decorative feature. It stands for wealth and well health, which are major elements of the Lunar New Year. Three red envelopes with golden dragons inside it represent the desires that the bear is holding.

Read more: Seiko Prospex SPB439 Save the Ocean limited-edition watch

Technical details

Ralph Lauren New Year Polo Bear Watch (Image via Ralph Lauren)

The self-winding Swiss movement of the Ralph Lauren RL2000 caliber powers this watch. Vertical Côtes de Genève stripes are also present in it. These technological features guarantee accuracy and dependability. The Ralph Lauren Lunar New Year Polo Bear Watch is a work of watchmaking art as well as a fashion statement.

Availability and limited edition

Only 50 pieces of the Ralph Lauren Lunar New Year Polo Bear Watch are available, making it a limited edition item. Collectors will find the watch more desirable because of its restricted production.

Accessibility to a worldwide audience is provided via its availability online and in stores.

Ralph Lauren's past

Ralph Lauren New Year Polo Bear Watch (Image via Ralph Lauren)

Being founded more than 50 years ago, Ralph Lauren has come to represent American fashion. Acclaimed for its timeless design and excellence, the brand has expanded into a range of goods.

A refined and timeless lifestyle is embodied by Ralph Lauren. The history of the business demonstrates its dedication to fine craftsmanship and classic designs.

The Ralph Lauren Lunar New Year Polo Bear Watch is an incredible fusion of traditional festivities and fine watchmaking. This watch narrates a story in addition to telling the time.

The perfect example of Ralph Lauren's ability to blend ethnic accents into elegant designs is this watch. Because of its limited availability, it is extremely sought-after in the world of luxury watches.