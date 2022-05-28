Ray-Ban x Scuderia Ferrari: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

American-Italian eyewear brand, Ray-Ban, is continuing its partnership with Formula One racing team, Scuderia Ferrari. Players from Scuderia Ferrari, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are the two talents who are bringing two limited-edition customized Ray-Ban x Ferrari eyewear styles.

The limited edition Ray-Ban x Scuderia Ferrari launched alongside the races in Monaco and Barcelona, which are the hometowns of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, respectively.

The Carlos Sainz pair was launched on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Spanish Grand Prix race, in which he was ranked 4th. Charles Leclerc customized pair was launched on May 25, 2022, just in time for the Monaco Grand Prix, which is being held on May 28, 2022.

More about the newly launched Ray-Ban x Scuderia Ferrari limited edition collection

newly launched Ray-Ban x Scuderia Ferrari limited edition collection (Image via Ray-Ban)

Following a good start to their Formula One seasons, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are taking over the design world by customizing two Ray-Ban eyewear styles.

The players made an impressive debut in the 2022 F1 season, and these two are determined to make sparks fly on the podium. They have combined their enthusiasm for victory and surge of excitement with a personal touch to their favorite Ray-Bans for their eyewear collection.

Both Sainz and Leclerc fashioned their Ray-Bans into silhouettes to reflect their bold personas and individual strengths.

1) Carlos Sainz' custom limited edition Ray-Ban for the Spanish GP

Carlos Sainz has taken over the Ray-Ban's RB3698M model, which is inspired by the Formula 1's sporty lines. The model features terminals in emblematic yellow, temple tip grips, and rubber nosepads, both of which recall the emblem of the team for which the driver races, Ferrari, and the flag of his country, Spain, in its color scheme.

The custom limited-edition style references the latest Scuderia Ferrari model, which features an elegant black winged ciliary (brows) and silver-finish steel elements on the rims. The sunglasses also accentuated branding with the addition of the Ray-Ban logo and characteristic Ferrari shield on dark gray accented lenses. The look is completed with the addition of logos and laser-engraved emblems on the temples.

The sunglasses can be availed for $230 on the official e-commerce site of Ray-ban starting Sunday, May 22, 2022.

2) Charles Leclerc's custom limited edition Ray-Ban for the Monaco GP

As Charles Leclerc revs up his engine for the Monaco Grand Prix on May 28, 2022, he wears the customized Ray-Ban sunglasses to focus on his sole goal of victory. For the newest collaboration between Ray-Ban and Ferrari team, the player took a spin upon the RB3674M model.

The limited edition RB3674M model from Charles Leclerc is an integration of contemporary design with classic sporty style. The style is framed by gold rims, which is symbolic of Leclerc's victory in the game.

Leclerc has further incorporated many classic racing elements such as deep rims. which is reminiscent of classic racing spoilers. The temples and lenses, as usual, feature the Ray-ban logo and the Ferrari shield badge.

The Leclerc RB3674M model can be availed at Ray-Ban's official e-commerce site for $230. Both eyewear styles by the players come packaged in premium style with a authenticity certification, cementing their status as limited-edition collector items.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora