Ray Liotta kids: All about his daughter, Karsen as 'Goodfellas' star dies aged 67

American actor Ray Liotta passed away on May 26 in his sleep. The late actor was shooting for the film Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic.

Liotta, who was 67 at the time of death, was best known for starring in Goodfellas, Unforgettable, and Blow.

Ray Liotta has lately made a comeback in Hollywood, appearing in The Many Saints of Newark (2021), Marriage Story (2019), and No Sudden Move (2019). (2021). After acting as Shoeless Joe Jackson in Kevin Costner's Field of Dreams (1989), the famous actor became a household figure.

As for his personal life, Ray Liotta is survived by his 23-year-old daughter Karsen and his fiance Jacy Nittolo, who was also present with him at the shoot.

All about Ray Liotta's daughter, Karsen

Born in December 1998, Karsen Liotta is the only daughter of Ray Liotta from his past marriage to Michelle Grace. The former pair tied the knot in 1997 and ended their marriage in 2004.

Just like her father, Karsen is also interested in acting. In an interview with Teen Vogue in 2015, the 23-year-old revealed her plans to switch from modeling to acting and also shared what her father's advice was:

"He taught me to do my homework, to always practice. That's how you get where you want to be."

As an actress, her credits include Prettyface, Mississippi Requiem, and Nobodies.

Karsen appeared in Season 3 of Shades of Blue alongside her father and costar, Jennifer Lopez. In 2018, she landed a recurring role on the show as Anna Kate Wozniak. The actress also appeared in Teenage Badass and Hubie Halloween in 2020.

She also told Teen Vogue that she enjoys going to movie premieres and filming locations with her father.

"I always go with him whenever I have a break."

In addition to acting, Karsen worked as a model for Brandy Melville. She began appearing on the brand's Instagram account at 15, displaying her trendy clothes and fashion preferences. Talking to the outlet, she said:

“Brandy Melville approached me when I was 14 and wanted me to work for them, but I couldn’t at the time because you have to be 15. Pretty much the day I turned 15 I went and got my work visa and showed up and said, ‘I’m 15 — I can work!’ and they hired me.”

Talking to The Guardian in 2007, Ray revealed that once, he opted not to shoot a movie so he could take Karsen to dance class and play with her. Liotta was known to be very close to his daughter.

In the interview he noted,

"My whole life is about her. Being a dad. She'll come up and visit me on set. I don't like to go too long without seeing her."

While Ray Liotta had only one daughter from his previous marriage to Michelle Grace, his fiance Jacy Nittolo is a mother to four children with ex-husband Joey Nittolo: Dax (24), Chazz (22), Jade (19), and Joey (11).

Ray Liotta and Nittolo got engaged in December 2020 after dating for almost a year.

