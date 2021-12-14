“Rayna can’t handle criticism”: Fans are furious at ‘Below Deck’ star for overreacting in front of guests

The eighth episode of Below Deck Season 9 began on a negative note, with Rayna Lindsey being pissed at Jake Foulger. This has made fans angry at Lindsey, who apparently overreacted to the whole scenario.

She found Foulger rude when he, who is her senior in rank, called her out for cleanliness. This made Lindsey furious, and she called him “petty.” She even blamed first officer Eddie Lucas for favoring Foulger.

Below Deck fans are disappointed with Lindsey’s attitude, which she didn’t hold back even in front of guests. Plus, viewers felt that the deckhand could not accept criticism.

Check out how fans reacted:

🐘 @hi_i_read I don't think Rayna can handle criticism, but Wes also needs more training. #BelowDeck I don't think Rayna can handle criticism, but Wes also needs more training. #BelowDeck

Kramerbham @kramerbham #BelowDeck cue rayna = time to start complaining, AGAIN. u r such a shinning example for young people. @BelowDeck #BelowDeck cue rayna = time to start complaining, AGAIN. u r such a shinning example for young people. @BelowDeck

Kristina @KLynnRN If Jake wrote the complaint in a hallmark card with kittens on the front, Rayna would still cry about it. She just doesn’t like the criticism. #BelowDeck If Jake wrote the complaint in a hallmark card with kittens on the front, Rayna would still cry about it. She just doesn’t like the criticism. #BelowDeck

dramabananna @dramabananna

Actually Rayna:…

#BelowDeck Rayna:’I may have overreacted a little bit…’Actually Rayna:… Rayna:’I may have overreacted a little bit…’Actually Rayna:…#BelowDeck https://t.co/7DI8pnlO65

dramabananna @dramabananna

Does she have a problem following orders or is it only Jake, because they made out and then she found out he was engaged? And then made out with Fraser and flirted with Heather…

#BelowDeck Rayna:’Jake acts so petty’Does she have a problem following orders or is it only Jake, because they made out and then she found out he was engaged? And then made out with Fraser and flirted with Heather… Rayna:’Jake acts so petty’Does she have a problem following orders or is it only Jake, because they made out and then she found out he was engaged? And then made out with Fraser and flirted with Heather…#BelowDeck https://t.co/v2KpGe7PQC

Ray Sun @Rayofshine69 Rayna is ridiculous. I wonder if she would have been this ridiculous and unprofessional if they did not kiss. #BelowDeck Rayna is ridiculous. I wonder if she would have been this ridiculous and unprofessional if they did not kiss. #BelowDeck

🇨🇦 Kimberly 💋💋 @kimbermonster #BelowDeck

I get it must be difficult being the only female on the deck crew but Rayna isn't doing herself any favors by having a chip on her shoulder & attitude towards the boat hierarchy I get it must be difficult being the only female on the deck crew but Rayna isn't doing herself any favors by having a chip on her shoulder & attitude towards the boat hierarchy #BelowDeckI get it must be difficult being the only female on the deck crew but Rayna isn't doing herself any favors by having a chip on her shoulder & attitude towards the boat hierarchy

Rayna Lindsey and Jake Foulger initially showed potential romance

Both deckhands, Lindsey and Foulger, were involved in a steamy kiss on their first charter on My Sienna. Fans thought they were witnessing the beginning of a new love story.

But Foulger turned out to be a “no strings attached” guy who was later seen lip-locking Fraser Olender and, now, was seen flirting with Heather Chase.

Apart from Foulger, Lindsey has been pissed at almost everyone since the beginning of Below Deck Season 9. In episode 6, she didn’t like how Chase commanded her to do her duties properly.

In fact, in the latest season, she couldn’t take criticism from her boss Lucas. Even after blaming him for not taking her side, she went ahead and rolled her eyes at him when Lucas was pointing out the deckhands' mistakes.

Captain Lee might fire someone on ‘Below Deck’

A lot of things went sideways with My Sienna's service to the recent guest family. While the food made the guests happy, deckhands failed to fulfill their wish of water slide. The crew couldn’t make it work, and that took a toll on the tips.

The guest left just $19K for the Below Deck stars that drove Captain Lee extremely mad. He called a meeting and threatened to fire people if they did not take their jobs seriously.

According to him, Lucas was not doing a good job in handling his deckhand crew. Will Captain Lee fire Lucas or a crew member? Only time will tell.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the upcoming episode of Below Deck, Captain Lee’s wrath will continue, and Lucas will be at the receiving end.

Edited by Shaheen Banu