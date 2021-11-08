"You're my best friend": Rayna Lindsey after striking a relationship with 'Below Deck' crew member Jake Foulger

Below Deck Season 9 is finally here! Fans are witnessing all the drama that's brewing this time around. Deckhands Rayna Lindsey and Jake Fougler stole the headlines with their on-screen kiss, but what does the future hold for them?

Steward Fraser Olender expressed his disapproval by saying:

"I have never seen a crew romance work out. You've got maybe eight billion people on this planet, and you really think that person is the one for you? No."

Rayna Lindsey and Jake Foulger's relationship in testy waters

When the crew took some time off to let loose, Rayna Lindsey got drunk and had a romantic encounter with fellow crew member Jack Fougler.

Lindsey regretted her intoxicated decision, saying:

"Crew romances can be f***ing terrible, actually. Ain't nobody got time for that. Oh, Rayna, Why did you do this? This isn't good. This isn't good at all."

Although crew members Rayna Lindsey and Jake Fougler seem to be happy now, fans aren't sure how long the phase will last. Rayna posted a picture on Instagram captioned:

Jake commented on the picture, saying:

"Thanks Rayna, yeah rather be friends out of work than in work and that's for sure."

Perhaps the two have moved on from their one-night showmance and have become "best friends".

Below Deck Season 9 update

The first episode of Below Deck Season 9 has left fans wanting more. The second episode, titled "Boat Daddy", will bring in a lot more drama as the real colors of the crew members start to come out as they feel the yacht's pressure.

Eddie Lucas finally gets to work with Captain Lee as he joins My Seanna, leading Captain Sean to part ways with the crew.

The episode will also feature the crew working on setting up a private beach lunch for guests.

Here's a snippet of Below Deck Season 9's first episode:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Below Deck Season 9 airs every Monday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

Edited by Ravi Iyer