“Rayna is insufferable” - Fans call out ‘Below Deck’ star for being pissed at Heather Chase

Below Deck Season 9 Episode 6 kickstarted with a whole lot of new pressure as the wind was pretty heavy. The crew lost a few cushions in the last episode due to the wind, and this time it was a trampoline, but thankfully it didn't get lost.

The new episode of Below Deck welcomed a family who was on board for a 75th birthday celebration with an 80s theme. While the crew members were working hard to give the 5-star service, newcomer Rayna Lindsay got pissed at Heather Chase.

During the guest’s dinner time, Lindsay was bringing in the food without tongs. Chase asked her to wait near the stairs as she rushed to the kitchen to get one. But Lindsay didn’t pay heed to the instructions and marched toward the dinner table.

She did the same thing again with another dish that led to Chase snapping at Lindsay. This didn’t go down well with Lindsay and to her defense, she said that she is a deck person and it’s Chase’s job to figure out the “tong” situation.

Chase has recently been promoted as the new chief stewardess of superyacht My Sienna, so giving orders is apparently her job.

Fans call Rayna Lindsay “rude”

While Chase discussed the incident with chef Rachel Hargrove, Lindsay was seen back-biting with Jessica Albert.

Lindsay’s behavior didn’t impress Below Deck fans and they found her attitude rude.

Check out what fans have to say:

m @BDavisPSawyer23 @RaySharradh yep, not willing to be a team player at all. like cmon, she won’t be lasting long with captain lee @RaySharradh yep, not willing to be a team player at all. like cmon, she won’t be lasting long with captain lee

TXBeachBlonde @TXBeachBlond I heard Heather ask Reyna to wait until there were tongs MULTIPLE times. I’d have snapped at her too. Reyna with the rude attitude. 🙄 #BelowDeck I heard Heather ask Reyna to wait until there were tongs MULTIPLE times. I’d have snapped at her too. Reyna with the rude attitude. 🙄#BelowDeck

tv girl @couchpotatoz_ Rayna its not that hard to wait a effin min for service utensils. Why is she being such a raging bitch this episode? I like her but damn she needs to chill tf out. #belowdeck Rayna its not that hard to wait a effin min for service utensils. Why is she being such a raging bitch this episode? I like her but damn she needs to chill tf out. #belowdeck

Madeline Paige @maddawg7

#BelowDeck You're kinda right, Rayna... you're not a stew... so shut up and listen to Heather. You're kinda right, Rayna... you're not a stew... so shut up and listen to Heather.#BelowDeck

Sushma @sushma_karra #5starservice Hate to agree with Heather, but yes, Rayna is throwing too much attitude for nothing #BelowDeck Hate to agree with Heather, but yes, Rayna is throwing too much attitude for nothing #BelowDeck #5starservice https://t.co/qM5RMOOsip

Madeline Paige @maddawg7

#BelowDeck So, Heather told Rayna to wait.. and she went to the table anyways.. yeah you're wrong, Rayna. So, Heather told Rayna to wait.. and she went to the table anyways.. yeah you're wrong, Rayna.#BelowDeck

All about ‘Below Deck’ episode 6

Although minor mishaps occurred due to the wind, My Sienna crew members pulled off an amazing service to episode 6’s guests. From lip-smacking food to dressing up like the 80s, they gave their best to make customers’ experience memorable on their superyacht.

The happy customers left a generous tip for the team and the crew used it to have a fun time. Jake Foulger and Fraser Olender had a gala time as they got super drunk, jumped into the pool (Foulger was seen skinny dipping) and made out in the car. However, both of them regretted it the next morning.

In the upcoming episode of Below Deck, Captain Lee will be seen going hard on first officer Eddie Lucas. Will they lock horns this time? Only time will tell.

Below Deck releases new episodes every Monday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

