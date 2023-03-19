Razorlight Tour 2023: New dates, tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Razorlight fans will have to wait a little longer for their London show as the band has announced the rescheduling of their upcoming performance at the O2 Academy Brixton. The gig was originally scheduled for April 29, 2023, but due to the closure of the venue, the band will now perform at the London Eventim Apollo on May 12.

In a statement released by the band, they expressed their regret over the situation and assured fans that the show will continue.

"Due to recent events at O2 Academy Brixton, our London show has been rescheduled to the Eventim Apollo on 12th May,”

The Razorlight 2023 tour will be epic, with a month-long concert lined up for fans as the band is known for its electrifying performances all over America.

Tour tickets are currently available for purchase on the TicketMaster website.

As per the website, limited tour tickets are available for the concerts priced at 39$ for the general public on-sale. Additionally, there is no information regarding the premium ticket and re-sale ticket availability.

The Razorlight Tour will begin in Cardiff and end in London

The tour is set to begin on April 7, 2023, in Cardiff and end on May 12, 2023, in London. Here are the completed dates and venues of the tour:

April 7, 2023 – Cardiff, Great Hall

April 8, 2023 – Brighton, Dome

April 10, 2023 – Lincoln, Engine Shed

April 11, 2023 – Edinburgh, The Assembly Rooms

April 13, 2023 – Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall

April 14, 2023 – Birmingham, O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

April 15, 2023 – Newcastle, NX – SOLD OUT

April 17, 2023 – Leeds, O2 Academy

April 18, 2023 – Glasgow, Barrowland – SOLD OUT

April 19, 2023 – Manchester, Albert Hall- SOLD OUT

April 21, 2023 – Nottingham, Rock City – SOLD OUT

April 22, 2023 – Norwich, UEA – SOLD OUT

April 23, 2023 – Sheffield, The 02

April 25, 2023 – Oxford, O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

April 26, 2023 – Bristol, O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

April 28, 2023 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

New Dates:

May 10, 2023 – Middlesbrough, Empire – NEW DATE

May 11, 2023 – Coventry, HMV Empire – NEW DATE

May 12, 2023 – London, Eventim Apollo – NEW DATE

Razorlight is an Indie-rock band, formed in 2002 in London

Razorlight is an English Indie rock band that was formed in 2002 in London. The band was founded by lead singer and guitarist Johnny Borrell, who has been the driving force behind the band's success. Along with Borrell, the band's current lineup is composed of founding members Björn Ågren on guitar and bassist Carl Delemo, as well as drummer Andy Burrows.

The band's debut album, Up All Night, was released in 2004 and reached number three on the UK charts. It was well-received by critics and helped establish Razorlight as one of the most promising new bands in the indie rock scene. The album's success was largely due to the strength of its singles, including Golden Touch and Somewhere Else.

Razorlight's follow-up album, Razorlight, was released in 2006 and was an even bigger success, reaching number one in the UK charts. The album's lead single, America, became a massive hit and helped the band gain international recognition. The album featured a more polished sound and showcased the band's growth as songwriters and musicians.

Over the years, the band has gone through several lineup changes, with Borrell being the only constant member. Despite these changes, the band has continued to release critically acclaimed music and tour extensively, building a loyal fanbase in the process

After going on a studio hiatus in 2014, Razorlight returned in 2018 with their fourth full-length album, Olympus Sleeping. The album was a return to form for the band, showcasing their signature sound while also exploring new musical territory. It received positive reviews from critics and reminded fans why the band has remained a mainstay in the indie rock scene for over two decades.

