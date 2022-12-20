RBD Reunion Tour 2023: Members list and all we know so far

Popular Latin pop group RBD is returning for a speculated reunion tour in January 2023, as suggested by the band members on their social media. The group is based on the fictional characters of a show titled Rebelde, which rose to popularity in the early 2000s. They were active from 2004 until their separation in 2009.

All but one member of the group will be part of the reunion. RBD members hinted at the reunion by deleting all their Instagram posts, including their profile pictures. As per Hola, the band members replaced their pictures with the band’s logo. The band’s official Instagram page, @rbd_musica, posted a reunion video on their page highlighting each cast member in the video.

The landing page of the website shared by RBD shows a countdown clock. [Image via Rebelde]

The group recently gathered at a pre-Christmas dinner hosted by group member and artist Anahi. The members additionally urged their fans to subscribe to soyrebelde.world, which leads to a landing page with a countdown clock and the words:

“Prepara tu corbata, Enero 19 2023” which translates to "Prepare your tie, January 19 2023."

Who are the members of RBD Reunion Tour?

The members reuniting for the RBD Reunion Tour include Dulce María, Anahí, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, and Christopher Uckermann. Ozark actor Alfonso Herrera will not be part of the reunion.

The finer details of the reunion tour have not been revealed by the band yet. However, the mention of the word 'World' on their website is leading to the speculation that RBD might tour across continents.

Earlier in 2020, four out of the six members of the band reunited for a two-hour virtual show on the 16th anniversary of their show.

Christian Chávez, Anahí, Christopher von Uckermann and Maite Perroni performed their popular songs - Ser o Parecer, Solo Quédate En Silencio, Bésame Sin Miedo, Enséñame, Aún Hay Algo, Este Corazón, Tras de Mí and Nuestro Amor, among others.

The group also performed their latest song, Siempre He Estado Aquí, which was released in 2020.

The group members also spoke to the audience and thanked their fans for their continuous support, according to ET Online. Fun trivia and old footage of the group were shown to the audience in between the songs.

In a statement at the time, Maite Perroni said:

"We wanted to share a night with you, filled with nostalgia amid the pandemic. Today we can start to dream, to remember that we can make our heart's dreams come true and start from zero.”

The group has been nominated for several Latin Grammys when they were active. Their sixth and final album, titled Para Olvidarte De Mí, was released in 2009.

Netflix aired a reboot of the show 'Rebelde'

Earlier in January this year, a reboot of the show Rebelde was aired on Netflix as a teen drama series. Santiago Limon directed it.

The show is a sequel to the 2004 show, and its second season was released in July. According to Netflix, the reboot pays particular homage to the original series, which was cast in 2004-2006.

