Reacher: Roscoe's possible return to season 2 explored

Amazon Prime Video's action crime series Reacher season 2 released on December 15, 2023. Full of action, the second installment of the title marked the return of Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson. Apart from Jack, fans also loved watching Roscoe Conklin, played by Willa Fitzgerald on screen.

The character first debuted in season 1, episode 1, titled Welcome to Margrave, where she was a Margrave PD Sergeant. Roscoe helped Jack during his mission in Margrave as he investigated dealings between the local authorities and Kliner Industries.

As the story of season 1 progressed, Roscoe was established as Jack's love interest. This led many fans to wonder about the character's appearance in season 2.

However, she has not yet been featured in episodes 1 to 7 of season 2. This is possibly because the show is based on the Jack Reacher novel series by Lee Child, and the second book, Bad Luck and Trouble, which is adapted into season 2, doesn’t feature the character.

As only one episode of the season is yet to air, there are few possibilities for the character's return.

What happened to Roscoe in Reacher season 1?

Roscoe helped Jack with his investigation at Margrave. As they spent time together during the investigation, she developed an attachment to Jack, as he has no family. After the death of his brother, he also became close to Roscoe and began to care for her. The show then featured their growing romantic relationship.

The ending of season 1 saw Roscoe and Jack go their separate ways. But despite this, Roscoe mentioned that Jack could call her if he needed help. She also made him promise that he would get in touch with her if he was ever near Margrave.

She then gave her number to Jack on the back of a chocolate bar.

Is Roscoe an antagonist in Reacher?

No, Roscoe is not an antagonist in Reacher. She is a police officer who helped Jack while working at the Margrave Police Department. She was first introduced in season 1 as a police officer who arrested Jack, but after learning about him, she freed him.

As season 1 neared its conclusion, she developed a romantic relationship with Jack.

Will Roscoe return to Reacher season 2? Theory explored

As of now, Roscoe has not appeared in any episodes of the second season of the show.

While it is possible that she has not appeared in season 2 yet because it is based on Bad Luck and Trouble, which does not feature her, some characters made cameo appearances and played recurring roles despite their absence from the book.

Oscar Finlay, played by Malcolm Goodwin, made an appearance in season 2, episode 4, A Night at the Symphony. He also helped Jack, along with Roscoe, in season 1. Given his return to the series, there is a chance for Roscoe's return as the second season approaches its conclusion.

There is a scene in season 2 where Jack talks about how much time has passed since the event of the first season. In season 2, episode 1, ATM, Jack mentioned that two years, seven months, and 19 days had passed since the events in Margrave in the first installment of the show. This hints at the possibility that Reacher remembers his time with Roscoe in the first season.

Similar to Oscar's return in episode 4, there is a chance that Roscoe may make an appearance in the final episode of the second season.

Fans can watch season 2 episode 8, Fly Boy, on Prime Video on January 19, 2024.