"Ready for battle": Netizens can't get over Peach in new The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer

Ever since the new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released, it has become a subject of discussion among fans on Twitter.

The trailer features a number of prominent actors voicing numerous characters, key among them being Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Charlie Day as Luigi.

One of the trailer's biggest talking points has been the character of Peach. Fans can't get over Peach's stunning looks in the trailer. One user simply wrote that Peach is ''ready for the battle.''

Twitter in love with Peach in new The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer

Several fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on the new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Many praised Peach's looks in the film and expressed their excitement for the character. Others raved about the film's stunning visuals.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Junpei Animates @JunpeiAnimates @supermariomovie Peach looks so amazing! And seeing power ups again is honestly a welcome edition! Also DONKEY KONG AND MARIO KART? Also Chris Wahoo is pretty good and I love Peach’s Voice Actress. A solid 100/100 Nintendo and Illuminations. @supermariomovie Peach looks so amazing! And seeing power ups again is honestly a welcome edition! Also DONKEY KONG AND MARIO KART? Also Chris Wahoo is pretty good and I love Peach’s Voice Actress. A solid 100/100 Nintendo and Illuminations. https://t.co/Eb1r5hLBPq

Princess Luna @GameAlicornLuna @Mr_Zilla1 @supermariomovie I think they got Peach's character correct. When she's not kidnapped, she's always been a force to reckon with. @Mr_Zilla1 @supermariomovie I think they got Peach's character correct. When she's not kidnapped, she's always been a force to reckon with.

Paul Cecchini @peachykeeny @supermariomovie Princess Peach giving off MAJOR Super Mario Adventures Peach energy and I am ALL ABOUT IT @supermariomovie Princess Peach giving off MAJOR Super Mario Adventures Peach energy and I am ALL ABOUT IT https://t.co/iZvv75Zp2J

Michael J. Ferguson @MykFergy @_purpletay_

A Powered-up, Fire Peach!!☄️

(flowers are best with gals anyway)

🤩 @supermariomovie She truly is Super Princess Peach in this one—A Powered-up, Fire Peach!!☄️(flowers are best with gals anyway) @_purpletay_ @supermariomovie She truly is Super Princess Peach in this one—A Powered-up, Fire Peach!!☄️🍑👑🔥(flowers are best with gals anyway)🤩

In the film, the character of Princess Peach is voiced by noted actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who sounds quite impressive in the trailer. It'll be interesting to see how the movie explores her character arc.

Apart from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Anya Taylor-Joy is best known for several critically acclaimed films like Robert Eggers' The Witch, Split, and Glass, to name a few. Her TV credits include Peaky Blinders, The Queen's Gambit, The Miniaturist, and many more.

In brief, about The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The trailer opens with a thrilling fight scene between Mario and Kong, with the latter thrashing the protagonist. It offers a glimpse of the numerous adventures that Mario will indulge in as viewers him constantly getting into various kinds of trouble.

Overall, the trailer maintains a fun and adventurous tone that Mario fans will absolutely enjoy. Here's a brief synopsis of the movie, according to IMDb:

''A plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, trying to save a captured princess.''

The film is helmed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with Matthew Fogel serving as the screenwriter. Horvath has earlier co-directed Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, and is also known for his works on Teen Titans Go!, Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas, and Unikitty!.

Michael Jelenic is set to make his directorial debut with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Jelenic and Horvath had earlier collaborated together on Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

Back in 1993, Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel directed a Mario film titled Super Mario Bros., with Bob Hoskins in the lead role as Mario. The film centers on Mario and Luigi, who set out on an epic mission to rescue a princess from a dystopian universe.

The movie also stars Dennis Hooper, Samantha Mathis, and Fisher Stevens, among various others, in pivotal supporting roles. Although the film did not turn out to be successful, it has, over the years, garnered a strong cult following among fans of the franchise.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will arrive in theaters on April 7, 2023.

