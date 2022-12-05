"Ready to be hurt again": The Last of Us fans go berserk as new trailer features Take On Me remix

The Last of Us has long been one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year owing to its cult popularity in the gamer community. Much to fans' delight, the recently released trailer for the TV show looks gorgeous and features a strong cast, with the likes of Pedro Pascal in the mix.
The trailer, which has created quite a buzz, looks and feels a lot like the game itself. One of the things that has managed to capture viewers' attention more than the visual splendor and gritty tone of the show is the soundscape. The trailer features arguably one of the most popular songs of all time, Take on Me by A-Ha. One Twitter fan caught the essence of this surging emotion with a comment, saying:
"Bawled my eyes out hearing "Take on Me" in The Last of Us trailer and seeing Ashley Johnson. IM READY TO BE HURT AGAIN 😭❤ "
The Last of Us will premiere on January 15, 2023.
Twitter fans go crazy over A-Ha's Take on Me in The Last of Us trailer
The Last of Us has revealed a stunning trailer that has created a buzz among viewers for all the right reasons. Initially, there were some doubts about the casting, especially about Joel (Pedro Pascal), but it seems the trailer has cleared more doubts than one could have asked for.
For fans, the placement of the song appears perfect, and it seems to have effectively caught the attention of the wider fanbase.
For those who do not understand the hype surrounding the song's incorporation in the trailer, it was originally used in The Last of Us Part 2, where Ellie (voiced by Ashley Johnson) sang the song while playing the guitar. This alternate version of the song became a huge hit after its usage in the game and provided quite an emotional backing to the character.
Speaking about the scene, YouTuber JaviScript said:
"This moment was so magical to me ... I could feel how the love between Ellie and Dina was starting to grow. A game never made me feel this way, and this was only the beginning of it."
So, it is only natural that the gamer community feels even more drawn to the upcoming HBO adaptation of The Last of Us after the use of the song in the trailer. In reality, this was quite a clever gimmick to make an impact among fans as well as potential viewers. As is evident from the reactions on social media, it has worked quite wonderfully.
This effective tactic means that more than just the video game fanbase will get behind the release of the show, perhaps making it a massive hit.
The upcoming HBO show features Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, and Graham Greene.
Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker will also feature in the series in undisclosed roles. Johnson and Baker portray the main characters in the original game.
The Last of Us will premiere in 2023 on HBO and HBO Max. Stay tuned for more updates.