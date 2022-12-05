"Ready to be hurt again": The Last of Us fans go berserk as new trailer features Take On Me remix

The Last of Us has long been one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year owing to its cult popularity in the gamer community. Much to fans' delight, the recently released trailer for the TV show looks gorgeous and features a strong cast, with the likes of Pedro Pascal in the mix.

The trailer, which has created quite a buzz, looks and feels a lot like the game itself. One of the things that has managed to capture viewers' attention more than the visual splendor and gritty tone of the show is the soundscape. The trailer features arguably one of the most popular songs of all time, Take on Me by A-Ha. One Twitter fan caught the essence of this surging emotion with a comment, saying:

"Bawled my eyes out hearing "Take on Me" in The Last of Us trailer and seeing Ashley Johnson. IM READY TO BE HURT AGAIN 😭❤ "

The Last of Us will premiere on January 15, 2023.

Twitter fans go crazy over A-Ha's Take on Me in The Last of Us trailer

The Last of Us has revealed a stunning trailer that has created a buzz among viewers for all the right reasons. Initially, there were some doubts about the casting, especially about Joel (Pedro Pascal), but it seems the trailer has cleared more doubts than one could have asked for.

For fans, the placement of the song appears perfect, and it seems to have effectively caught the attention of the wider fanbase.

Naughty Dog Info @NaughtyDogInfo The Last of Us looks ABSOLUTELY fantastic.



The line deliveries, the remix of Take on Me in the trailer, the cinematography, the set design, the infected. Amazing. The Last of Us looks ABSOLUTELY fantastic.The line deliveries, the remix of Take on Me in the trailer, the cinematography, the set design, the infected. Amazing. https://t.co/yCrBDvtXv4

The Edson 🐷 @edsonhcs Trailer de The Last of Us ao som de "Take on Me". Trailer de The Last of Us ao som de "Take on Me". https://t.co/2M0ueHGNyP

Surge @Foshizzanator Did..did they REALLY use a remake of Take on Me for The Last of Us show??? Did..did they REALLY use a remake of Take on Me for The Last of Us show???

Zachary Ryan @ZachariusD definitely thought i was over the use of slow, dramatic versions of pop songs in trailers but Take on Me in that Last of Us trailer really worked. 🥲 definitely thought i was over the use of slow, dramatic versions of pop songs in trailers but Take on Me in that Last of Us trailer really worked. 🥲

jess ❦ @poisonbatcat Take on Me is played in The Last of Us HBO Trailer Take on Me is played in The Last of Us HBO Trailer 😭😭 https://t.co/K0hPkckIOk

Grendel @VisionsOfNeon THE LAST OF US HBO TRAILER USING TAKE ON ME AS THE SONG IS WILD WTF LMAO THE LAST OF US HBO TRAILER USING TAKE ON ME AS THE SONG IS WILD WTF LMAO

amy @yikesitsamy they used “take on me” in the last of us trailer… they used “take on me” in the last of us trailer… https://t.co/DT94VicKXB

Dog Biscuits 🇦🇺 @_DogBiscuits There's totally going to be a second season of The Last of Us.



Using Take on Me in the new trailer as a way to establish why learnt the song on guitar in Part 2. All but confirms it to me. Genius. There's totally going to be a second season of The Last of Us.Using Take on Me in the new trailer as a way to establish why learnt the song on guitar in Part 2. All but confirms it to me. Genius.

Dylan Richmond @dylish24 @Gamecubix I think it was a nice shout out to the sequel, the Take on Me moment with Dina was one of my favourite moments in Part 2. @Gamecubix I think it was a nice shout out to the sequel, the Take on Me moment with Dina was one of my favourite moments in Part 2.

John @johnfargone People not clicking the significance of the usage of Take On Me in the new Last of Us trailer is hurting me. People not clicking the significance of the usage of Take On Me in the new Last of Us trailer is hurting me.

For those who do not understand the hype surrounding the song's incorporation in the trailer, it was originally used in The Last of Us Part 2, where Ellie (voiced by Ashley Johnson) sang the song while playing the guitar. This alternate version of the song became a huge hit after its usage in the game and provided quite an emotional backing to the character.

Speaking about the scene, YouTuber JaviScript said:

"This moment was so magical to me ... I could feel how the love between Ellie and Dina was starting to grow. A game never made me feel this way, and this was only the beginning of it."

So, it is only natural that the gamer community feels even more drawn to the upcoming HBO adaptation of The Last of Us after the use of the song in the trailer. In reality, this was quite a clever gimmick to make an impact among fans as well as potential viewers. As is evident from the reactions on social media, it has worked quite wonderfully.

becs @becleigh23 using take on me in the last of us trailer was a choice. a reaaaally reallly sick one using take on me in the last of us trailer was a choice. a reaaaally reallly sick one https://t.co/T2rjh1i4Qe

darragh🎄 @darragh_sc TAKE ON ME??? IN THE LAST OF US???



UHHHHH YEAAAAAAHHHHH OMFG TAKE ON ME??? IN THE LAST OF US???UHHHHH YEAAAAAAHHHHH OMFG

James Cutler @Gamecubix The trailer for HBO’s The Last of Us series looks fantastic but the inclusion of ‘Take On Me’ by A-Ha has to be one of the more bizarre soundtrack choices I’ve ever witnessed. The trailer for HBO’s The Last of Us series looks fantastic but the inclusion of ‘Take On Me’ by A-Ha has to be one of the more bizarre soundtrack choices I’ve ever witnessed.

This effective tactic means that more than just the video game fanbase will get behind the release of the show, perhaps making it a massive hit.

The upcoming HBO show features Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, and Graham Greene.

Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker will also feature in the series in undisclosed roles. Johnson and Baker portray the main characters in the original game.

The Last of Us will premiere in 2023 on HBO and HBO Max. Stay tuned for more updates.

