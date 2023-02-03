Ready to Love season 7 episode 5 release date and air time on OWN TV

Ready to Love season 7 will return with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, some cast members asked Blake about the conflict between him and Jeffri during the yacht party.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"In the aftermath of the yacht party, the men and women go dancing at the Hard Rock Miami; DeMario shames Jeffri for kissing someone else; Blake and Jonique suffer through a miserable date; Morgan and Tony can't keep their hands off one another."

Ready to Love season 7, episode 5, is set to air on Friday, February 3, at 8 pm ET on OWN.

Blake doesn’t want to talk about his issues with Jeffri in the upcoming episode of Ready to Love

Ready to Love is a unique dating reality show that puts forward a male perspective. In the upcoming episode of season 7, titled, The Math Ain’t Mathin’, Marci tries to get to the bottom of the issue between Blake and Jeffri. However, the Ready to Love season 7 cast member doesn’t think it’s worth the discussion.

She said that there was a little tension on the boat between Jeffri and Blake and asked him what it was about. He said that it is not even worth addressing. He added that he’s going to respectfully decline to address it there.

Jeffri, who is in the same room, said:

"I was fine. That would be on him because he’s the one that had the hurt or concerns. I was fine."

What happened between Jeffri and Blake

While they were on the yacht in the previous episode, Blake told Jeffri that he had been hurt by her behavior, though he didn't say exactly what had upset him. As things got heated, Jeffri questioned his motives for engaging her in conversation.

The Ready to Love season 7 cast member didn’t have an answer and told her that he probably shouldn’t talk to her. Jeffri replied by asking him if he wanted her to figure out what was going on with him even though he didn’t tell her what was wrong.

The Ready to Love contestant then approached DeMario and Sue-Ann about the situation because she was confused by their interaction. She told the two that she believed he was caught up in his strategic plans for how he wanted the journey to proceed. She claimed that he made it very apparent to her from the start that "he's found his girl," but he doesn't want to share this information with other women.

Jeffri added:

"My thing is, I don’t have an issue of you feeling like I’m your one, but where I draw the line is you’re telling me that you’re going to be not authentic with these women."

Sue-Ann asked her if Jeffri was misinterpreting Blake’s words because when she spoke to him, he said that he never chose her. Sue-Ann, who is also interested in the same man, said that he never chose her in any lounge, and in her confessional, she added that his equation with Jeffri doesn’t change their connection.

Tune in on Friday, February 3, at 8 pm ET on OWN to watch what happens next on Ready to Love season 7.

