Ready Player One: Full list of cast in the film

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Ready Player One is a film that took a nerd's dream scenario and packed it all in a two-hour-plus adventure ride. It is an exhilarating picture that shows how we become so dependent on technology that the real world begins to blend in with the virtual one.

Based on Ernest Cline's novel of the same name, Ready Player One is filled to the brim with pop-culture references. With the film once again entering into conversation online, what better time than now to take a look back at the film's really impressive cast and characters?

All the primary cast members of Ready Player One

1) Tye Sheridan stars as Wade Watts/Parzival

Tye Sheridan as Wade Watts (Image via Warner Bros Pictures, Ready Player One Trailer, 01:04)

Following his breakout role in X-Men: Apocalypse, Tye Sheridan starred as Wade Watts in this film. Watts is a teenage orphan who doesn't live under the best of conditions but is determined to find the Golden Egg in the virtual reality known as OASIS so that he can turn his life around for the better.

In the virtual reality, he goes around by the name of Parzival and has his own merry band which joins him in the adventure to find the biggest prize ever. It's his journey that fuels the story.

2) Olivia Cooke as Samantha Cook/Art3mis

Olivia Cooke as Samantha Cook (Image via Warner Bros Pictures, Ready Player One - Dreamer Trailer, 01:13)

Olivia Cooke stars as Samantha Cook in Ready Player One. Her virtual identity in the world of OASIS is Art3mis, and she is a famous online streamer who Wade has a huge crush on. Since her father died in debt to the evil corporation known as IOI who wants to take over Oasis, she does her best to win the Golden Easter Egg to earn revenge on them.

3) Ben Mendelsohn as Nolan Sorrento

Ben Mendelsohn as Nolan Sorrento (Image via Warner Bros Pictures, Ready Player One Trailer, 01:47)

Doing what he does best as an actor, Ben Mendelsohn portrays another fun villain that's easy to hate in Ready Player One. The actor plays the role of Nolan Sorrento, who is vying for control of the OASIS and the Golden Easter Egg in order to inundate it with advertisements and increase his revenue.

Throughout the film, Sorrento chases Wade Watts and orders his employees to take part in the competition in OASIS so that IOI can win before anyone else claims the grand prize.

4) Lena Waithe as Helen Harris/Aech

Lena Waithe as Aech (Image via Warner Bros Pictures, Ready Player One SDCC Trailer, 01:35)

The successful producer, screenwriter, and actress Lena Waithe stars as Helen Harris in the film. She met Wade Watt online and they became friends. Wade Watt doesn't know who she really is and finds out much later in the movie. In OASIS, she goes by Aech, and she joins on Wade's quest to win the golden prize with him.

5) Mark Rylance as James Halliday/Anorak the All-Knowing

Mark Rylance as James Halliday (Image via Warner Bros Pictures, Ready Player One Trailer, 01:08)

Acclaimed actor Mark Rylance doesn't have a huge role in Ready Player One, but his character is still extremely important to the plot. He stars as James Halliday, the creator of OASIS who passes away and sets up the Golden Easter Egg challenge so that he can hand his company off to a worthy successor.

Additional Cast

Aside from the primary cast, here are the additional cast members of the film as well:

Simon Pegg as Ogden Morrow

Philip Zhao as Zhou/Sho

T.J. Miller as i-R0k

Win Morisaki as Toshiro/Daito

Hannah John-Kamen as Toshiro/Daito

Susan Lynch as Alice

What is the film about?

Ready Player One is a sci-fi film that's set in the future - 2045 precisely. The film takes us to a futuristic Earth that primarily uses the virtual reality known as OASIS which has pretty much become a way of life. When its creator James Halliday passes away, it's revealed that he created a competition to find a Golden Easter Egg that promises the entire ownership of the OASIS to the person who finds it.

The film follows a young orphaned boy by the name of Wade Watts who is accompanied by his allies to find this prize so that he can change his life for the better. However, the evil corporation known as IOI stands in his way and aims to take over OASIS as well and he must find the prize before them.

The film directed by Steven Spielberg is currently available to rent and stream on streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and more.

