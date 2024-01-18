Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 episode 12: Recap and more details explored

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 episode 12 was released on January 17, 2024, at 8 pm ET on Bravo TV. The episode, titled Better Pill to Swallow, explores Kyle Richard and Mauricio Umansky's relationship, alongside the ongoing drama at the Homeless Not Toothless gala.

One of the most renowned reality TV shows, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of wealthy women living in Beverly Hills. Each episode brings a new entertaining aspect of their life, filled with drama and feuds.

In episode 12, all housewives gathered together for the Homeless Not Toothless gala at Beverly Hilton. Throughout the event, Kyle and Mauricio awkwardly avoided each other as tensions arose between Annemarie and Crystal Kung Minkhoff. Annemarie and Sutton are off to a great start after the former was apologetic for going after her esophagus.

What happened on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 episode 12?

Kyle opens up about her marriage

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards attend Elton John AIDS Foundation 31st Annual Academy Awards (Image via Bravotv)

In a confessional interview on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 episode 12, Kyle disclosed information about her relationship. She said:

"I feel like every time I go to one of these events, there's a lot of whispering and watching Mauricio and me, which feels really strange. They're analyzing every move or hand gesture — it's very weird."

Earlier this season, Mauricio had been traveling, due to which he missed an important event Kyle had thrown to honor her best friend, Lorene Shea, who passed away last year.

Kyle Richards in her living room talking to her life coach during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Episode 8 (Image via Bravotv)

Mauricio, however, did try to explain that he was busy traveling, to which Kyle responded, "Now, I'm gonna be traveling." She then revealed her plans to go to Spain with other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates:

"It's a little taste of his own medicine, to be honest, because there are many times where all of a sudden he's like, 'Oh, I'm off to Portugal. I'm leaving for Chicago.' I don't really get a heads up, so, oops."

Kyle and Mauricio's already strained relationship is evident in the way they both try to avoid each other.

The drama between Annemarie and Crystal on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The interior of Dorit Kemsley's Homeless Not Toothless Gala featured in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Episode 12 (Image via Bravotv)

One of the main highlights of episode 13 of RHOBH was when Annemarie apologized to Sutton for being suspicious of her medical condition, a small esophagus, and trying to suggest it was an eating disorder.

Things cleared out between Annemarie and Sutton during the Homeless Not Toothless gala. However, a verbal fight started between Annemarie and Crystal, who claimed she was fed up of talking about Sutton's esophagus all the time. Their conversation eventually got heated, leading to Crystal calling Annemarie a "b*tch."

According to Annemarie, Crystal was jealous of her reputable career and the fact that she went to medical school. Annemarie thought her being a nurse anesthetist was the main reason why Crystal was so bitter with her.

Attendees of the charity event along with other cast members were shocked when Crystal lost her cool and yelled at Annemarie in a room full of people.

Real housewives of beverly hills (Image via Bravo TV)

The upcoming episode, titled Tapas and Tattletale, will focus on an exciting revelation during the Spain trip Kyle earlier mentioned. To stay updated with your favorite Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members, stream new season 13 episodes on Bravo TV every Wednesday at 8 pm.

Episode 13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 will air on January 24, 2024.