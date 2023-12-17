Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 7 will air on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. In the latest episode of Real Housewives of Potomac season 8, it is expected that the previous dynamics among the cast members will change as the housewives try their best to keep themselves and each other on an even keel in Maryland.

Fans of Real Housewives of Potomac can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo. For those who do not have a cable connection, they can access Bravo from the comfort of their home, as the episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day after their initial broadcast. Fans can also view the show on Hulu, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling.

Real Housewives of Potomac belongs to the Real Housewives franchise and follows the lives of several high-profile and socially elite women as they balance their demanding personal and professional lives. When things often go wrong, viewers are drawn into the burgeoning crisis that makes for good old reality television drama. The show has been running successfully since its premiere back in January 2016.

What to expect from Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 7?

In the upcoming episode, Ashley is beset with challenges as her happy-go-lucky demeanor lands her in a confrontation with other castmates on Real Housewives of Potomac. Ashley tries her best, in her way, to maintain cordial relations and keep things on a lighter note.

Despite Ashley's attempts at peace and welcome to the charms of Austin following their road trip, the drama that subsequently unfolded severely rained down on her parade, dampening everyone's spirits and calling for a withdrawal.

On the other hand, Robyn finds herself in an unenviable position within the group among the other housewives. She feels isolated and withdrawn, and her feelings of desperation lead her to break down under the strain of feeling left out.

The pressure eventually escalates around Robyn and hints at an inevitable confrontation that could potentially rock the boat, shaking the group of housewives to the very core and requiring new alliances and understanding among them.

Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 6 recap

In the previous episode, the group of housewives arrived in Austin, Texas, as part of their first road trip together. They were motivated by the need to repair their otherwise fractured relationships and get some respite from their respective hectic schedules.

The episode, titled Tequilla, Texas and Tears, saw cast members behaving oddly differently and appearing unhinged in several instances. The clash between Nneka and Wendy continued, with both of them still locked in heated exchanges over their family feuds.

Robyn, on the other hand, flat-out refused both Karen and Candiace when the latter gave her the choice to either denounce her husband or admit that they shared an open relationship. Karen remarked in her confessional that Robyn reminded her of someone who lived in a polygamous society.

Wendy lashed out at the others, accusing them of insulting her Nigerian culture. As a result, Mia agreed to let go of all shrine-related talk. Nneka, however, didn't make any promises.

Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm on Bravo.