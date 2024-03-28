Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and Teddi Mellencamp beef online, here’s what happened 

Real Housewives of Potomac ladies have made headlines again, and this time for a feud that took place outside of the show. Wendy Osefo apparently beefed with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, after their remarks about her on their podcast, Two T's in a Pod.

On their podcast, Teddi from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Tamra Judge from Real Housewives of Orange County, apparently urged Bravo to fire Wendy from season 9 of RHOP.

As a comeback, Wendy took to Twitter to post screenshots of messages from Teddi, which seemingly begged her to join the podcast with them. Teddi clapped back in return and cited her reasons for the messages.

Online feud between Real Housewives stars Wendy Osefo and Teddi Mellencamp

After Candiace Dillard made headlines following her announcement of exiting Real Housewives of Potomac, it was Wendy and Teddi's turn. The back and forth between the two started with Teddi's comments on Wendy when she was asked, "What's going to happen with Wendy?" by Tamra. Teddi, in turn, said:

"I need her to be paused. I can’t help it. I’m really trying to get on board with Wendy."

She further clarified what she meant when she said "paused", by saying, "By paused I mean, Bye." Tamra seemed to agree with what Teddi was saying, and she echoed her words by noting, "Nice knowing ya. I’ll see ya later," referring to Wendy.

Wendy Osefo gave it back to Teddi and Tamra, by posting screenshots of Teddi's messages to her on Instagram. In the messages, Teddi was urging her fellow Real Housewives star to join the Two T's in a Pod podcast, which she co-hosts with Tamra. Wendy captioned the post,

"Got it. You [Teddi] just wanted my attention," followed by a hashtag "HiKaren".

In the text sent on March 1, 2023, Teddi seemingly praised Wendy's reunion performance and said that it should be taught in "Housewives 101". Then she invited her on the podcast, saying she and Tamra would love to chat with her.

Teddi sent another text on November 3, according to the screenshots, where she told Wendy about bumping into her husband down the hall. She again asked her to be on the "pod", which was being held at a suite at the four seasons.

It seemed as if Teddi wasn't going to sit still after Wendy apparently disclosed her messages. Replying to Wendy's Twitter post, Teddi said,

"Got what? That I wanted you on our podcast before watching this season? Notice that's when the DMs stopped. You would think with four degrees you could come up with something more original than Karen."

The ongoing season 8 of Real Housewives of Potomac started airing on November 5, so fans believe Teddi's point does make sense. She might not have liked Wendy's feud with Nneka, and the fact that the duo wasn't reluctant to confront their issues with each other every moment they were in the same frame.

Season 8 of Real Housewives of Potomac culminated with the episode, An Iconic Ending, with Mia hosting a reveal party for the ladies icon's photoshoot. It also saw Ashley's relations with Nneka and Wendy be questioned. There were a lot of confrontations as well, between Candiace and Charrisse, Mia and Robyn, and Wendy and Nneka, which made for a perfect ending to the show.

Reunion episodes of RHOP season 8 air on Sunday at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.