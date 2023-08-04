Reality stars declare war with NBC over "grotesque and depraved mistreatment" with legal letter

After a tumultuous period in Hollywood, which saw both WGA and SAG-AFTRA go on strike in recent months, NBC and its subsidiaries, especially Bravo, have been called out by reality stars in a legal letter that alleges numerous counts of misdemeanor against the network.

The letter comes from legal eagles Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, which claims that Bravo has subjected the reality stars to "grotesque and depraved mistreatment." The letter was sent to the network's bigwig counsel, Kimberley Harris.

According to Page Six, the misdemeanors also include making "deliberate attempts" to "manufacture mental instability" by plying their talent with "alcohol while depriving them of food and sleep, as well as denying mental health treatment for those displaying “obvious and alarming signs of mental deterioration."

In a more shocking turn, the letter also accuses parent company NBC of "distributing and/or condoning the distribution of non-consensual p*rnography." However, it does not delve into details of the same.

The letter to the network (Image via TMZ)

Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos represent individuals employed by or contracted with Bravo, E!, and CNBC.

"NBC has a pattern and practice of grotesque and depraved mistreatment of the reality stars": Legal letter has been sent by Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos

The strongly-worded letter that was received by NBC seemed to attack the network with no mercy. There seems to be a hoard of unsatisfied reality TV contestants who have failed to get the justice they wanted. The letter states:

"As you know, NBC has a pattern and practice of grotesque and depraved mistreatment of the reality stars and crewmembers on whose account its coffers swell. These individuals have been mentally, physically, and financially victimized by the network and threatened with ruin should they decide to speak out about their mistreatment."

It continues:

"As a result, the sordid and dark underbelly of NBC’s widely consumed reality TV universe has remained under wraps for far too long. Please be advised that the day of reckoning has arrived."

A logo for the network (Image via Peacock)

The letter additionally had a list of charges against the network, some of which have been discussed above. These charges additionally include:

Exploiting minors for uncompensated and sometimes long-term appearances on NBC reality TV shows.

Covering up acts of sexual violence.

Refusing to allow cast members the freedom to leave their shows, even under dire circumstances.

Shortly before this game-changing news, Bravo seemed to be having a good year, with more than one successful show taking up the calendar. The mother network was also doing quite well in the reality circuit, especially with new additions like The Traitors, which was released this year.

However, it seems like the reality TV world is also headed in the same direction as Hollywood. If proven true and not resolved immediately, these charges could eventually see reality TV stars getting on some form of protest.

During the previous strike in 2007, television was dominated by only unscripted reality shows. Hence, if the reality TV world also goes into a hiatus, it could have long-standing consequences for the world of entertainment. Not many reality TV stars have stepped up till now, but if the movement does gain momentum, there could be some scary development in the future.