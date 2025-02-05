“Really really good” - Netizens react to the latest Dr Pepper’s Blackberry flavor

Dr Pepper’s Blackberry flavor, the latest addition to its lineup, has sparked polarized reactions since its nationwide release in early 2025. The soda, which blends the brand’s signature 23-flavor blend with blackberry notes, is available in regular and zero-sugar versions. While positive reactions highlight its fruity twist, others compare it to cough syrup, creating a split among consumers.

Social media platforms have buzzed with mixed reviews since the Dr Pepper’s Blackberry flavor hit shelves. One user on X wrote:

“Found some Dr Pepper Blackberry today. It’s really really good.”

“The new blackberry dr. pepper is a 10/10,” another tweeted.

Another user compared it to “grape soda combined with Dr Pepper,” praising its smooth finish:

“I tried out the new Dr. Pepper flavor today, the Dr. Pepper Blackberry :O! Its so good! Its like grape soda combined with Dr. Pepper! I think this one may be my new fav Dr. Pepper flavor! Although I do like the strawberry and cherry ones!” the tweet read .

Some fans noted surprise at how seamlessly the Blackberry integrates with the original formula:

“I tried ’s new Blackberry flavor drink. And I’m not gonna lie: I got invested into it without even realizing it was blackberry flavored. Because it was THAT GOOD. Thank you, Dr. Pepper. You guys are awesome,” a fan said.

However, not all reviews were positive. Many users critiqued the flavor. They took to X to express their criticism, stating:

“The 0 sug blackberry Dr Pepper Tastes like cough syrup,” tweeted one user.

“Now why would dr pepper make a blackberry dr pepper and not a cherry one 🥲🥲🥲 that shit is literally cough syrup,” commented another user.

“Bro, this new blackberry Dr Pepper tastes like cough medicine,” said a user.

“Heads up blackberry dr. Pepper is not good lol,” stated another one.

Published food blogger Markie Devo posted about the release of the soda on Instagram, garnering various replies as users expressed their excitement and disappointment.

While some stated how good the flavor sounds, others compared the drink to a cough syrup such as Dimetapp. Many users were impressed by the zero-sugar version, while others said they couldn’t taste the blackberry flavor as much.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the new flavor (Image via Instagram/@markie_devo)

Devo’s post further fueled the buzz as mixed reviews mount, Dr Pepper’s Blackberry flavor aims to carve a lasting niche in the competitive soda market.

Sweet innovation or medicinal misfire? Dr Pepper’s Blackberry flavor divides soda fans

Dr Pepper Blackberry (Image via pepsicopartners.com)

The Dr Pepper’s Blackberry flavor combines the brand’s classic spicy undertones with blackberry sweetness, a pairing that has resonated with fans. Described by Instacart as a “sweet addition” to the brand’s portfolio, the soda avoids overpowering fruitiness, instead integrating blackberry as a subtle complement.

This approach aligns with Dr Pepper’s history of layered flavors, which dates back to its 1885 debut in Waco, Texas. The zero-sugar variant mirrors the original’s profile, a detail appreciated by calorie-conscious consumers. Unlike seasonal releases, the Blackberry flavor has been confirmed as a permanent addition, as per Taste of Home on December 16, 2024.

Availability and zero-sugar option

Dr Pepper’s Blackberry is available in two versions (Image via Target)

Dr Pepper’s Blackberry flavor is sold in 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles at major retailers like Walmart, Kroger, and convenience stores. The zero-sugar version is equally widely distributed, a strategic move as demand for sugar-free sodas grows.

Dr Pepper’s Blackberry flavor has ignited a spirited debate, lauded by some for its bold innovation and dismissed by others as overly saccharine. As the divide plays out online, the zero-sugar variant’s stronger reception suggests a path forward for the flavor.

