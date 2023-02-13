"Really started a trend": Kanye floating stage claim explored as hilarious memes erupt post Rihanna's Super Bowl performance 

As Rihanna trended on social media for performing at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, Kanye West also shared the limelight with her. Many claimed that the former was inspired by the disgraced rapper as she sang on a floating stage similar to Ye’s 2016 Sant Pablo platform. Netizens have flooded Twitter with speculation about the same.

Jacqui @HonieeBean 🥰 Kanye really started a trend with the floating stage Kanye really started a trend with the floating stage 🎤🥰

Rihanna took to the stage for the first time after seven long years. She put on a 13-minute long performance in a bright red jumpsuit. The Barbadian singer performed several of her hits including B***h Better Have My Money, Umbrella, Only Girl and We Found Love amongst others.

Not only did the Fenty Beauty founder croon her own hits, she also performed Kanye West’s All of the Lights and This Town. However, this was not the only time she seemed to be referring to her fellow singer. Many noted that the floating stage she performed on was similar to that of Kanye West’s Saint Pablo tour stage.

Several netizens claimed that Rihanna was inspired by the Praise Donda rapper.

Joey Nolfi @joeynolfi The Pentagon has just confirmed that Rihanna is floating over U.S. airspace The Pentagon has just confirmed that Rihanna is floating over U.S. airspace https://t.co/EZiAkz3AkI

Netizens believe Rihanna was inspired by Kanye West’s floating stage

Internet users flooded the internet with speculations claiming that Rihanna was inspired by West. Many wrote online that West was the first artist to create a floating stage. However, the concept has been used in the past. It seems like West simply popularized the theme. A few tweets read:

Michael Jackson Jiggs @jiggsbe Rihanna shoulda brought out kanye if she gonna STeAL his floating stage idea! Rihanna shoulda brought out kanye if she gonna STeAL his floating stage idea!

Megan Ebeck @meeegzzz A floating stage from Kanye’s playbook A floating stage from Kanye’s playbook

John @hollaajohn Rihanna’s red jacket, the floating stage..the kanye influence Rihanna’s red jacket, the floating stage..the kanye influence 🔥

🏆 2X WS Champ Cock 🏆 @astros_dude Rihanna with the Kanye inspired floating stage. Rihanna with the Kanye inspired floating stage.

ENERGY.™️ @JayThursday Yo I ACTUALLY got to see Kanye on the floating stage. What an experience. Yo I ACTUALLY got to see Kanye on the floating stage. What an experience.

Nicholas Confer @nicholasconfer @vinylwithdoug First song was given to Ri by Kanye. She wore red outfit that was similar to his gap/tour look. The floating stage. All of the lights, run this town… Goes to umbrella to say they shine together (Ye wanted to do Super Bowl). Then ends with Diamonds which had Ye verse on remix. @vinylwithdoug First song was given to Ri by Kanye. She wore red outfit that was similar to his gap/tour look. The floating stage. All of the lights, run this town… Goes to umbrella to say they shine together (Ye wanted to do Super Bowl). Then ends with Diamonds which had Ye verse on remix.

Paul @_JWiley Floating on a stage singing Diamonds. Bout to ascend to the top of the stadium like Kanye Floating on a stage singing Diamonds. Bout to ascend to the top of the stadium like Kanye

Netizens also expressed disappointment at not seeing West perform alongside Rihanna at the Super Bowl. A few hilarious reactions read:

Jackson Didlake @diidlake when Kanye West didn’t come out when Rihanna started singing All of the Lights when Kanye West didn’t come out when Rihanna started singing All of the Lights https://t.co/i171SVaWEs

ethan 🫐 @J0SHALLENN if kanye wasn’t a nazi they could be up there doing all of the lights and famous together if kanye wasn’t a nazi they could be up there doing all of the lights and famous together https://t.co/g2BeaZ2qgN

nate 🎅 @natezeds kanye seeing rihanna perform all of the lights: kanye seeing rihanna perform all of the lights: https://t.co/U8AKwGldkh

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Kanye watching Rihanna sing All of the Lights at the Super Bowl Kanye watching Rihanna sing All of the Lights at the Super Bowl https://t.co/U5izsxtYGI

🐸💍 @HonestABFan Kanye waiting to appear Kanye waiting to appear https://t.co/iO8rxJg9G1

Everything to know about Kanye West’s floating stage

According to the Rolling Stone, Kanye West pushed for a 16-by-20—foot platform so that he could float 15-feet above the audience for his 2016 Saint Pablo tour. The platform was suspended from crane-like structures called trusses that uses motors to propel itself in all directions.

Brandon Stewart @ImTheStew So Rihanna stole Kanye’s floating stage idea So Rihanna stole Kanye’s floating stage idea 😂 https://t.co/zUOQJ43O2t

The platform was designed by Strictly FX, a Wood Dale-based special effects company. Speaking about the stage, West said in an E! News interview:

“I just wanted people to get into it and have a fun time. Make it not be just about watching the artists but people watching their friends and singing along with the lyrics and just being able to see themselves and their outfits.”

Rihanna is pregnant with her second child

As the mother-of-one graced the stage, she also debuted a baby bump which almost broke the internet. Her representative also confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter that she was pregnant with her second child.

Prior to her performance, she hinted at bringing someone to the performance. She said in an interview- “I’m thinking about bringing someone. I’m not sure, we’ll see.” Many assumed that she would be bringing a fellow artist like Drake, Eminem and Jay-Z on stage. However, it seemed like the singer was hinting at her pregnancy.

Speaking about performing at the Super Bowl almost a year after giving birth to her first child, she said in an interview:

“I was like, “You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this.” When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world- you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was… there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for my son to see that.”

Rihanna had not commented about her second pregnancy at the time of writing this article.

