"Really started a trend": Kanye floating stage claim explored as hilarious memes erupt post Rihanna's Super Bowl performance 

As Rihanna trended on social media for performing at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, Kanye West also shared the limelight with her. Many claimed that the former was inspired by the disgraced rapper as she sang on a floating stage similar to Ye’s 2016 Sant Pablo platform. Netizens have flooded Twitter with speculation about the same.
Rihanna took to the stage for the first time after seven long years. She put on a 13-minute long performance in a bright red jumpsuit. The Barbadian singer performed several of her hits including B***h Better Have My Money, Umbrella, Only Girl and We Found Love amongst others.
Not only did the Fenty Beauty founder croon her own hits, she also performed Kanye West’s All of the Lights and This Town. However, this was not the only time she seemed to be referring to her fellow singer. Many noted that the floating stage she performed on was similar to that of Kanye West’s Saint Pablo tour stage.
Several netizens claimed that Rihanna was inspired by the Praise Donda rapper.
Everything to know about Kanye West’s floating stage
According to the Rolling Stone, Kanye West pushed for a 16-by-20—foot platform so that he could float 15-feet above the audience for his 2016 Saint Pablo tour. The platform was suspended from crane-like structures called trusses that uses motors to propel itself in all directions.
The platform was designed by Strictly FX, a Wood Dale-based special effects company. Speaking about the stage, West said in an E! News interview:
“I just wanted people to get into it and have a fun time. Make it not be just about watching the artists but people watching their friends and singing along with the lyrics and just being able to see themselves and their outfits.”
Rihanna is pregnant with her second child
As the mother-of-one graced the stage, she also debuted a baby bump which almost broke the internet. Her representative also confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter that she was pregnant with her second child.
Prior to her performance, she hinted at bringing someone to the performance. She said in an interview- “I’m thinking about bringing someone. I’m not sure, we’ll see.” Many assumed that she would be bringing a fellow artist like Drake, Eminem and Jay-Z on stage. However, it seemed like the singer was hinting at her pregnancy.
Speaking about performing at the Super Bowl almost a year after giving birth to her first child, she said in an interview:
“I was like, “You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this.” When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world- you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was… there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for my son to see that.”
Rihanna had not commented about her second pregnancy at the time of writing this article.