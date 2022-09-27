Reasonable Doubt Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2 review: How well does the Hulu series start off?

Raamla Mohamed's latest Hulu series Reasonable Doubt premiered with two episodes on Hulu on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The juicy drama from Scandal's creator had its heart in the same place as the ABC series but also had enough new things to keep fans interested.

The series follows the life of Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a fearless defense attorney. The first two episodes of the show were pure drama, doing much more than simply introducing the characters. Instead, these two episodes focused on character development against a backdrop of mystery and copious family drama. The series' incredible balance of Jax Stewart's family life and her career was magnificent in many ways.

Read on for a spoiler-free review of Reasonable Doubt season 1, Episodes 1 and 2.

Reasonable Doubt season 1, episodes 1 and 2 reviews: Plenty of hooks to hang on to

Despite the well-rounded cast, Hulu's massive production budget, and an excellent showrunner behind the scenes, shows like Reasonable Doubt are bound to draw comparisons from other shows, largely due to the predictability of the drama. Getting rid of the predictability factor is always difficult in a scenario such as this. That is where the new Hulu series distinguishes itself, with outstanding character development.

The show made it clear from the first episode, titled Can't Knock the Hustle, that it has some very well-made multi-dimensional characters, which made the story all the more interesting. The first episode began with Jax being tied to a chair and someone pointing a gun at her. This is a common hook but it indicated that the series was prepared for drama from the beginning

The timeline then jumped back six months to show Jax Stewart going about her daily business. This was one of the best parts of the series. Reasonable Doubt successfully divided the plot's importance between both sides of Jax's life. Furthermore, many well-rounded characters, not just the lead, contributed to this.

Of course, the series' primary focus is on Emayatzy Corinealdi's Stewart, but that isn't a major concern. Corinealdi's candid portrayal keeps the show afloat in both episodes. Not that the show couldn't survive on its own but having great actors is always beneficial in a legal drama.

It is difficult for a show to stand out amidst a clutter of countless TV shows. However, this Raamla Mohamed show showed signs of greatness from the start. It will not be easy and it is too early to judge based on just two episodes, but based on how well the show established a complex case, this could very well become a stand-out show for Hulu.

There is no complaint about the series' hooking quotient as it navigated extremely well through the bustling world of the law, establishing a solid mystery by the second episode. But a show like Reasonable Doubt will have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks if it wants to stand out.

The first two episodes of Reasonable Doubt are now streaming on Hulu.

