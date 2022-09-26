What time will Reasonable Doubt air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more about the legal drama

Hulu's new legal drama series, Reasonable Doubt, is expected to hit the platform on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The series revolves around a lawyer named Jax Stewart, an extremely competent and efficient defense attorney with a very twisted interpretation of the law.

The show stars Emayatzy Corinealdi in the lead role as Jax Stewart, alongside many others in pivotal supporting roles. Once a public defender, Jax now works as a high-profile criminal defense lawyer in Los Angeles.

Read further ahead to find out the plot of Reasonable Doubt, what to expect, and more interesting details about the legal drama.

Everything you need to know about Reasonable Doubt

On September 8, 2022, Hulu dropped the official trailer for the show, which offers a peek into Jax's hilariously chaotic and fascinating life, replete with cases and complicated romances. It opens with Jax's voiceover saying,

''I keep thinking about this quote by Nelson Mandela: I don't lose, I either win or I learn. But what if your learning comes at the expense of someone having to spend the rest of their life behind bars?''

Overall, the trailer has a funny tone as the series incorporates elements of humor and drama along with the usual legal drama tropes, which could make for a memorable viewing experience.

Viewers can expect a sharp, hilarious, and dramatic series full of twists and turns, similar to The Good Wife, The Good Fight, and Anatomy of a Scandal. The official synopsis of the series, according to Hulu, reads:

''In "Reasonable Doubt," you'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law…until you're the one in trouble. Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.''

The series is produced by ABC Signature for Onyx Collective, with Jon Leshay and Shawn Holley as co-executive producers. Holley is the celebrity lawyer on whom Jax's character is loosely based.

A quick look at Reasonable Doubt cast

The legal drama stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as protagonist Jax Stewart. Corinealdi looks stunning in the trailer, effortlessly capturing the chaos, madness, confusion, and angst consuming her character. Series EP Kerry Washington describes Corinealdi as a ''star.'' It'll be interesting to see how her character pans out in the series.

Apart from Reasonable Doubt, Corinealdi has appeared in various popular films and TV shows like The Red Line, Hand of God, and Middle of Nowhere, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Corinealdi in key supporting roles are Michael Ealy and Sean Patrick Thomas. Michael Ealy is best known for his performances in shows like The Good Wife, Bel-Air, and Californication, among others. Ealy looks impressive in the trailer, and his character is expected to play a crucial role in Stewart's life.

Sean Patrick Thomas is best known for his appearances in Save the Last Dance alongside Kerry Washington, the Barbershop films, Vixen, and The District. The rest of the cast members include:

McKinley Freeman as Lewis Stewart

Christopher Cassarino as Rich

Brooke Lyons as Sarah Miller

Toby Onwumere as Will

Victor Rasuk as Mike Llanas

Pauletta Washington as Mama Lu

Eugene Byrd as CJ

The series is helmed by Raamla Mohamed, who also serves as an executive producer, while Kerry Washington serves as the director of the pilot episode.

Don't miss Reasonable Doubt on Hulu on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far