Lifetime's new holiday movie, Record Breaking Christmas, is set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The movie focuses on a young woman who works as an adjudicator for The World Record Bureau. She travels to a small town for an official visit, but things get complicated when she falls for a doctor.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Lifetime:

''Leah Hoffman (Michelle Argyris), an adjudicator for The World Record Bureau, draws the short straw and is forced to travel to a small town just before Christmas to investigate its plans to break multiple holiday world records.''

The synopsis further reads:

''As she falls for the town’s doctor, Devan Bancroft (Andrew Bushell), she discovers that the whole town is in cahoots, and she just may be the person who can help them reach their true Christmas goal.''

Record Breaking Christmas stars Michelle Argyris in the lead role along with many others playing significant supporting roles. The movie is directed by Max McGuire and written by W. Stewart.

Record Breaking Christmas cast: Dominique Desmarais stars alongside Michelle Argyris and Andrew Bushell

1) Michelle Argyris as Leah Hoffman

Michelle Argyris portrays the lead role of Leah Hoffman in Record Breaking Christmas. Argyris visits a small town for work-related purposes, but there she ends up falling in love with a charming doctor which complicates things. Argyris looks charming and effortless in the film's trailer and promises to deliver an impressive performance in the movie.

Apart from Record Breaking Christmas, Michelle Argyris is known for her performances in Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion, Love in Translation, Spare Parts, and Home Made Christmas, to name a few.

2) Andrew Bushell as Devan Bancroft

Actor Andrew Bushell dons the role of Devan Bancroft in the new Lifetime Christmas movie. Bushell plays the charming doctor with whom Argyris' character falls in love. He looks in fine form in the trailer and shares great onscreen chemistry with Michelle Argyris.

Andrew Bushell has previously starred in Kiss the Cook, Secretly Santa, Romance in the Wilds, Love at Sky Gardens, and many more.

3) Dominique Desmarais as Josie Stetson

Dominique Desmarais dons the role of Josie Stetson in Record Breaking Christmas. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a key role in the storyline. Dominique Desmarais' other film and TV acting credits include Terror Train and Ghosts.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Record Breaking Christmas features many others in prominent supporting/minor roles like:

Darlene Cooke as Nell Bancroft

Chris Gleason as Bob

Connor McMahon as Scott MacDougall

Dana Puddicombe as Simone

Michael Gordin Shore as Doug Corbett

The trailer of the movie offers a glimpse of protagonist Leah Hoffman's exciting life. She sets out on a memorable journey to a small town that changes her life forever.

Viewers can expect a warm, lighthearted film similar in tone to Scentsational Christmas and Serving Up the Holidays.

You can watch the new Christmas movie, Record Breaking Christmas, on Lifetime on Thursday, December 16, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

