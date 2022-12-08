Lifetime's new holiday movie, Scentsational Christmas, will premiere on the channel on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The movie centers around a young woman who returns home after receiving a work assignment of making the perfect holiday scent. Once there, she meets a smart and good-looking writer with whom she falls in love.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Lifetime:

''Bright-eyed beauty and perfumer Ellie Reddy is tasked by her boss to create a holiday scent that will impress, so she decides to return to her quaint and festive family home for Christmas to find inspiration. There she meets handsome yet bookish writer, Logan Osborne, who is staying with her father at the family’s historic property, which includes her mother’s former candle-making cottage.''

The synopsis further reads:

''After finding her father struggling to keep her late mother’s candle business afloat, Ellie and Logan decide to complete the orders and inadvertently bring Christmas cheer back to the town, all while falling in love.''

The upcoming holiday film stars Nazneen Contractor and Mykee Selkin in the lead roles and various others playing key supporting roles. Scentsational Christmas is directed by Robert Vaughn and written by Rickie Castaneda and Megan Hocking.

Lifetime's Scentsational Christmas cast: Nazneen Contractor, Mykee Selkin, and others promise heart-warming performances

1) Nazneen Contractor as Ellie Reddy

Nazneen Contractor stars as the protagonist, Ellie Reddy, in Scentsational Christmas. Contractor looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, capturing the liveliness and inherent charm of her character quite convincingly, and promises to deliver an enthralling performance.

Apart from Scentsational Christmas, Nazneen Contractor is best known for her performances in various films and shows like 24, Border, Children Ruin Everything, and A Winter Getaway, to name a few.

2) Mykee Selkin as Logan Osborne

Mykee Selkin plays the role of Logan Osborne in the upcoming Lifetime holiday film. Logan is a charismatic writer with whom Ellie falls in love. Selkin looks equally impressive in the film's trailer as he displays his character's charming personality with absolute ease.

Mykee Selkin's other notable acting credits include A Chance for Christmas, Alpha Hippie, Cooking Up Love, and many more.

3) Sugith Varughese as Jamar

Actor Sugith Varughese dons the role of Jamar in Scentsational Christmas. Varughese appears briefly in the trailer and seems to be playing Ellie Reddy's father. He shares great onscreen chemistry with his two leading costars, Nazneen Contractor and Mykee Selkin.

Sugith Varughese's other acting credits include A Gingerbread Christmas, Ashgrove, and Easy Land, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the new Christmas movie also stars several other actors essaying key supporting/minor roles, including:

Jennifer Gibson as Mindee

Robin Dunne as Andrew

Samantha Helt as Nastia

Richard Waugh as Raymond

Michael Gordin Shore as Elijah

The official trailer establishes the crux of the storyline without giving away too many crucial details about the plot. Ellie is shown returning home, unexpectedly meeting a charming writer at her father's place. Overall, the trailer has a warm and romantic vibe that fans of holiday rom-com will love.

Don't forget to watch Scentsational Christmas on Lifetime on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

