Recurrence ending explained: The phone as the motive

Argentinian crime thriller, Recurrence, premiered on Netflix on July 27, 2022, bringing back Pipa (Luisana Lopilato) in a different phase of her life. In the thriller, she attempts to withdraw from the world and live peacefully in an Argentinian village, which is somehow plagued by corruption and rebellious tribes.

Though numerous subplots involving locals and corrupt cops dragged the focus away from the plot for some time, the ending ended up justifying some of the mishaps all around the film. It also contained intense action, a much-anticipated ingredient in thriller films. The last act of the film lifted the otherwise underwhelming premise to some extent.

Read on to find out what happened at the end of Alejandro Montiel's Recurrence.

Recurrence ending: Dirty cops vs ex-cop, a thrilling chase and a phone at the heart of it all

CinemaRare @CinemaRareIN



Argentine film Years after moving to a remote town, ex-cop Pipa is pulled back into the dark world she thought she'd left behind when she gets tangled in a murder case.Argentine film #Pipa #Recurrence (2022, Spanish) by #AlejandroMontiel , now streaming on @NetflixIndia Years after moving to a remote town, ex-cop Pipa is pulled back into the dark world she thought she'd left behind when she gets tangled in a murder case.Argentine film #Pipa / #Recurrence (2022, Spanish) by #AlejandroMontiel, now streaming on @NetflixIndia. https://t.co/fiQW0p4XPa

The final act of Recurrence began with the suicide of Cruz (Aquiles Casabella). This came simultaneously with Mecha's (played by Malena Narvay) confession about killing Paco. The video of Cruz and Mecha became the primary object of interest in the last section of the film.

The corrupt cops of the town were controlled by the Carrerasses and sought out the phone with the video in it. When they reached Pipa's house, they were confronted by a resolute Alicia (Paulina García). After a brief scuffle about finding Tobias (Benjamín Del Cerro), who the captain claimed had shot one of his men, Aunt Alicia pointed a gun at the cops. She was immediately shot down.

After Pipa entered and killed a policeman in the house, a dying Alicia asked Pipa and Tobias to leave. An injured Pipa saw the video that had caused the whole massacre and then drove off with her young son. The police started chasing them and they ended up in a tunnel. After a generous amount of firing, confrontation, and fight sequences, the captain rounded up the injured Pipa.

Tobias still had the phone and came out pointing a gun at the police officer, who was working for the influential Carrerasses family. However, Pipa convinced her son to lower his weapon and give the phone to the captain. Just as the captain was about to pick up the phone, Pipa shot him. The following scene saw Pipa and Tobias hug and rejoice in their victory.

The film ended on a positive note with the wrongdoers punished and the case finally cracked.

Recurrence: A sloppy script that picks pace in the end

The final part of Recurrence was the only part that could get hearts racing. The film was weighed down by a sloppy script and sub-par technical aspects. There were many subplots that were shown during the film, but not all of them were resolved by the end. While the major storyline was resolved gracefully, the film left many questions unanswered.

At two hours, the film had ample chances to tie up the lose ends by the last act, but instead chose the slow-burn approach, which did not work out in the film's favor. This may still be a fitting conclusion to the Pipa trilogy that began with Perdida (2018), and is a satisfactory watch for those seeking a proper end to Pipa's story.

Recurrence is now streaming on Netflix.

