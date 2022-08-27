Red Bull Symphonic Rick Ross Concert: Tickets, presale, where to buy, date and more

American rapper Rick Ross has announced a special concert in collaboration with Red Bull Symphonic. The concert will take place at the Atlanta Symphony Hall on November 4. Ross will perform songs from his discography. He will also be accompanied by Orchestra Noir for the concert.

The orchestra is an award-winning all-black ensemble that has performed with many popular artists . The 50-person orchestra will be led by conductor Jason Ikeem Rodgers. The concert marks the US debut of Red Bull’s Red Bull Symphonic initiative. The concert will also feature an intermission from the musical group SAINTED and violinist Mapy.

In a statement, Rick Ross said:

“From The Biggest Boss I’m going to make sure I give y’all an unforgettable and one night only performance. Red Bull Symphonic is helping us celebrate heritage, musicians, and more importantly Black excellence. We gonna innovate big that night.”

Orchestra Noir conductor and music director Jason Ikeem Rodgers also added,

“Orchestra Noir is a magnificent representation of the unparalleled musical talent Atlanta has to offer. We celebrate the artistic achievements of Black music pioneers across all genres, bringing sounds of the symphony to diverse, new and young audiences - and are thrilled to be able to collaborate and perform with Rick Ross to continue uplifting these outstanding musicians.”

Red Bull Symphonic Rick Ross Concert Date and Tickets

As mentioned above, the concert will take place on November 4 at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. Tickets for the concert can be purchased from Red Bull’s official website or Ticketmaster. At the time of writing, tickets for the Ross concerts were priced between $15 and $50.

Red Bull, in a statement, noted,

“Red Bull is excited to announce the US debut of Red Bull Symphonic: an unprecedented collaboration of hip-hop and classical symphony that brings audiences a larger-than-life celebration of music, heritage, and community.”

Further adding to the statement the company stated,

“Taking place in the cultural mecca of Atlanta, the event will deliver live stunning orchestral renditions from the repertoire of multi-platinum superstar and rap legend Rick Ross, alongside Atlanta’s award-winning all-Black symphony, Orchestra Noir, with an intermission featuring acclaimed favorites SAINTED and Mapy."

More about the artist

Rick Ross is an American rapper who released his debut album, Port of Miami, in 2006. The album was released through Def Jam Recordings with Jay-Z. The album debuted at the top of the U.S. Billboard 200. The artist released his second album titled Trilla in 2008, which also topped the Billboard 200 charts in the US.

Ross founded the record label Maybach Music Group in 2009, on which he released his studio albums Deeper Than Rap (2009), Teflon Don (2010), God Forgives, I Don't (2012), Mastermind, Hood Billionaire (2014), Black Market (2015), and Rather You Than Me (2017). Ross's tenth album, Port of Miami 2, was released in August 2019. It peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2021, Ross released his last album, Richer Than I Ever Been. The album also featured Jazmine Sullivan on the single Outlawz.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora