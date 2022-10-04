Red Hot Chili Peppers 'Return of the Dream Canteen' vinyl: Theme, pre-order, where to buy, release date and all you need to know

American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to release a Los Angeles Rams-themed vinyl version of their upcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen. The two-LP set will be printed in the blue and white colors of the Los Angeles football team.

The Los Angeles Rams are a professional American football team based in the LA metropolitan area. Renowned for cheering on their local teams, the Californication group has also performed at the Rams’ home opener during the 2016 season. It was the team’s first game in LA before which they had performed in St. Louis for the past 20 years.

In a statement, the Red Hot Chili Peppers shared:

“We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. It felt like a dream.”

Furthermore, they stated:

“When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers Return of the Dream Canteen vinyl preorder, date, where to buy and price

Preorders for the Return of the Dream Canteen vinyl will begin on October 14 via the Red Hot Chili Pepper's official website. The vinyl is priced at $44.98 USD. One person can order four vinyl LPs. Return of the Dream Canteen vinyl will be available in all formats, including football-themed records.

More about Red Hot Chili Peppers' new album

Earlier in July, the Red Hot Chili Peppers' frontman Anthony Kiedis announced Return of The Dream Canteen, which is the band’s second studio album of 2022. The album, produced by Ricky Rubin, is scheduled for release on October 14. Rubin has also produced the band’s previous albums, including Unlimited Love, Blood Sugar S*x Magik, and Californication.

Red Hot Chili Peppers wrote and recorded Return of the Dream Canteen during the same sessions as their previous studio album, Unlimited Love (2022). The sessions marked the return of guitarist John Frusciante after ten years. The band members ended up recording 50 songs with producer Rick Rubin and recording engineer Ryan Hewitt.

The band has released two singles from the album, including Tippa My Tongue, and Eddie, inspired by musician Eddie Van Halen.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer, Chad Smith, in a previous statement had said:

"We just wrote a bunch of music and wrote and wrote with no time constraints and ended up recording all these songs. We always record more than what comes out on a record, but often they get left in the vault or unfinished or whatever.”

He further added, saying:

“But we finished them all. We just felt like we had too many good songs to not put out another record. It’s not like a b-sides record or anything like that. Everything felt good and right."

Earlier this year, the band released their previous album titled Unlimited Love, which peaked at No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums.

