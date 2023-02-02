Red Lobster 2023 Lobsterfest menu explored as brand adds introduces new lobster and shrimp dishes for limited time

Red Lobster has revived Lobsterfest!

There is something on the menu for every lobster lover during the eagerly awaited celebration of all things lobster. This includes mouthwatering items like NEW! Lobster & Shrimp Tacos and NEW! Lobster Lover's Dream, a perennial customer favorite, and Lobster & Shrimp-Topped Sirloin.

Additionally, every lunch during Lobsterfest will definitely include the warm, buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Patty Trevino, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster, said in a release:

"For this year's Lobsterfest, we've created a perfect menu for both the already lob-sessed and those looking to expand their love of lobster. The multiple ways we are offering lobster this year will satisfy any cravings, and you can even add some variety by pairing shrimp or steak with it. Lobster lovers won't want to miss this year's event."

Red Lobster 2023 Lobsterfest menu will leave customers wanting more

The 2023 Red Lobster Lobsterfest menu will have some new and some returning items that will tickle every consumer's tastebuds. Here are all the new and returning items on the menu:

New Lobster & Shrimp Tacos - Three tacos featuring crispy-fried Maine & Norway lobster and shrimp served with jalapeno slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema, and cilantro on grilled tortillas.

New Lobster & Shrimp-Topped Sirloin - A Maine lobster tail served alongside a 7-oz sirloin topped with creamy parmesan-bacon shrimp. A choice between the two sides is included.

Lobster Lover's Dream - Roasted rock and maritime lobster tails paired with lobster-and-shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce. A choice between the two sides is included.

Maine Lobster Tail Duo - A roasted Maine lobster tail and a grilled Maine lobster tail served with warm butter and a choice of two sides.

Live Maine Lobster - Wild-caught Maine Lobster is available steamed or stuffed and served with a choice of two sides.

- Wild-caught Maine Lobster is available steamed or stuffed and served with a choice of two sides. Bar Harbor Lobster Bake - Petite Maine lobster tails, split and roasted, with shrimp, bay scallops, mussels, and fresh tomatoes, served over linguini in a garlic and white wine broth.

Furthermore, Lobsterfest is the best opportunity to indulge in the company's famous Lobsterita. Customers can pick from a variety of energizing Lobsterita varieties that come festooned with decorative lobster beads, such as:

Classic Lobsterita: Red Lobster's extra-large version of the traditional margarita, is made with Sauza® Gold Tequila and triple sec and is available in the following flavors: traditional, strawberry, peach, raspberry, or mango (also available frozen).

NEW! Berry Sunset Lobsterita: Red Lobster's frozen classic gets a "berrylicious" makeover with Sauza® Gold Tequila, triple sec, and swirls of strawberry and raspberry purée.

NEW! Passion Fruit Lobsterita: Sauza Gold Tequila, triple sec, and Monin Passion Fruit Purée are freshly mixed and then poured over ice with a zesty lime rim to make the Passion Fruit Lobsterita (also available frozen).

On February 1 and 2, 2023, some of the restaurant chain's outlets will run a special that includes the Classic Lobsterita (either on the rocks or frozen) for $5.

In brief about Red Lobster Seafood Co.

The largest and most well-known seafood restaurant chain in the world, Red Lobster is based in Orlando, Florida. The chain is committed to providing the highest-quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable, and can be obtained sustainably. It has a proud past and an even more promising future.

The company takes great pride in being a top employer, as seen by its inclusion on the 2022 list of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity published by Forbes magazine.

