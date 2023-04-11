Red Lobster Cajun Shrimp Trio: Varieties, price, availability, deals, and all you need to know

Red Lobster is all set to add new meal options and beverages to its menus around the country. On Monday, April 10, 2022, the seafood restaurant announced that it would expand its shrimp menu with a variety of entrées that will appeal to all palates.

Customers can get their hands on Red Lobster's limited-edition Shrimp Trio platters beginning April 10. Each Shrimp Trio offers a delicious piece of shellfish served in three distinct ways.

All about Red Lobster's Cajun Shrimp Trio and Seaside Shrimp Trio

The new Cajun Shrimp Trio features Cajun shrimp linguini Alfredo, Cajun shrimp scampi, and Walt’s Favorite Shrimp served with a remoulade sauce on the side. It also includes the customer's choice of two sides and freshly baked Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

The suggested price for the Cajun Shrimp is $27.49 per dish. However, it is important to note that the prices may vary.

Here are the nutritional facts about the item:

1460 calories

770 calories from fat

87 grams of fat

21 grams of saturated fat

5500 milligrams of sodium

104 grams of carbs

15 grams of sugar

66 grams of protein

The Seaside Shrimp Trio consists of hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, and shrimp linguini Alfredo. The dist is served with Cheddar Bay Biscuits, lemon, the customer's choice of two sides, and cocktail sauce for dipping.

Below are the nutritional facts of the Seaside Shrimp Trio:

1430 calories

770 calories from fat

87 grams of fat

21 grams of saturated fat

5500 milligrams of sodium

104 grams of carbs

15 grams of sugar

66 grams of protein

Fans can also pair one of the following new, limited-edition cocktails with their Shrimp Trios meal:

Blue Dream Sangria : This drink features St-Germain Elderflower combined with Blue Curaçao, white grape juice, gold glitter, and Barefoot Moscato. This is then topped with Starry lemon-lime soda.

: This drink features St-Germain Elderflower combined with Blue Curaçao, white grape juice, gold glitter, and Barefoot Moscato. This is then topped with Starry lemon-lime soda. Mango Martini : This combines Absolut Vodka, mango purée, and Grand Marnier. The drink is garnished with a Tajin-dusted lime wedge.

: This combines Absolut Vodka, mango purée, and Grand Marnier. The drink is garnished with a Tajin-dusted lime wedge. Blackberry Bourbon Smash: This is a cocktail made with Monin Blackberry Syrup, Jim Beam Bourbon, club soda, and mint.

Every drink sold will contribute $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.

Patty Trevino, the chief marketing officer at Red Lobster, mentioned in a press release:

"From shrimp three ways to three new refreshing cocktails to choose from, Shrimp Trios is the perfect excuse to get out of the house, embrace the warmth of spring and enjoy a delicious meal with family and friends at Red Lobster. And if that isn't reason enough, we're excited to support Make-A-Wish by hosting a month-long fundraising drive in April, offering guests easy ways to contribute towards helping Make-A-Wish grant more life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses."

Additionally, diners who donate $5 or more between now and April 30 will receive a coupon that gives them $10 off their next visit of at least $40 between May 1 and June 30, 2023.

Bill Darden and Charley Woodsby established the Red Lobster restaurant business in the United States on March 22, 1968. The chain, which has its corporate office in Orlando, Florida, operates restaurants in more than 13 nations, including the United States.

The company, which is well-known for its seafood, has 749 restaurants throughout the world and offers a wide selection of crab, fish, lobster, mollusk, and shrimp on its menu. The company offers a variety of other foods as well, including chicken, desserts, pasta, steak, drinks, and more.

