Red Lobster seafood line-up: Where to buy, varieties, and all you need to know

Red Lobster is bringing sizzle and seafood to the frozen aisle with the debut of its first-ever retail line of seafood items.

The new retail entrées include Cheddar Bay Biscuit Shrimp, which blends the Cheddar Bay Biscuit with sweet, juicy shrimp, and Coconut Shrimp Bites, both of which make it easier than ever to enjoy wonderful seafood whenever the craving strikes.

Details of the Red Lobster seafood varieties including its ingredients

A quick and easy meal, the ideal party appetizer, or a dependable late-night shrimpy snack, the new seafood product range expands on the existing retail line of Cheddar Bay Biscuit offerings and includes:

CHEDDAR BAY BISCUIT SHRIMP – What happens when warm, buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits and tender, crispy shrimp collide? You get NEW Cheddar Bay Biscuit Shrimp. It's impossible to eat just one!

– What happens when warm, buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits and tender, crispy shrimp collide? You get NEW Cheddar Bay Biscuit Shrimp. It's impossible to eat just one! COCONUT SHRIMP BITES – These bite-sized goodies are slightly sweet, perfectly crunchy and dangerously delicious. The Coconut Shrimp Bites are tossed in real shredded coconut and paired with the Sweet Chili Sauce.

– These bite-sized goodies are slightly sweet, perfectly crunchy and dangerously delicious. The Coconut Shrimp Bites are tossed in real shredded coconut and paired with the Sweet Chili Sauce. CHEDDAR BAY BISCUIT COD – Wild-caught cod breaded with legendary Cheddar Bay Biscuit® seasoning makes this like no other fish you’ll ever get from the sea. It’s so easy to make you’ll want it on the weekly dinner rotation.

– Wild-caught cod breaded with legendary Cheddar Bay Biscuit® seasoning makes this like no other fish you’ll ever get from the sea. It’s so easy to make you’ll want it on the weekly dinner rotation. PARMESAN-CRUSTED GARLIC & HERB STUFFED SHRIMP – Sweet shrimp stuffed with garlic, herbs and cream cheese coated with a parmesan-crusted breading, it’s the perfect bite of shrimp every time. It’s second to yum at every meal.

Red Lobster's new frozen seafood options complement the company's increasing line of biscuit retail items. This includes frozen, ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits, Gluten-Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, Traditional Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, and Honey Butter Biscuit Mix.

Red Lobster 2023 also introduced new lobster and shrimp dishes for a limited time on the Lobsterfest menu

Here are all of the new and returning menu items added to the Lobsterfest menu:

New Lobster & Shrimp Tacos - Three tacos featuring crispy-fried Maine & Norway lobster and shrimp served with jalapeno slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema, and cilantro on grilled tortillas.

- Three tacos featuring crispy-fried Maine & Norway lobster and shrimp served with jalapeno slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema, and cilantro on grilled tortillas. New Lobster & Shrimp-Topped Sirloin - A Maine lobster tail served alongside a 7-oz sirloin topped with creamy parmesan-bacon shrimp. A choice between the two sides is included.

- A Maine lobster tail served alongside a 7-oz sirloin topped with creamy parmesan-bacon shrimp. A choice between the two sides is included. Lobster Lover's Dream - Roasted rock and maritime lobster tails paired with lobster-and-shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce. A choice between the two sides is included.

- Roasted rock and maritime lobster tails paired with lobster-and-shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce. A choice between the two sides is included. Maine Lobster Tail Duo - A roasted Maine lobster tail and a grilled Maine lobster tail served with warm butter and a choice of two sides.

- A roasted Maine lobster tail and a grilled Maine lobster tail served with warm butter and a choice of two sides. Live Maine Lobster - Wild-caught Maine Lobster is available steamed or stuffed and served with a choice of two sides.

- Wild-caught Maine Lobster is available steamed or stuffed and served with a choice of two sides. Bar Harbor Lobster Bake - Petite Maine lobster tails, split and roasted, with shrimp, bay scallops, mussels, and fresh tomatoes, served over linguini in a garlic and white wine broth.

In brief about the Red Lobster

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most well-known seafood restaurant brand, headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

The chain is dedicated to offering high-quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable, and easily available. It has a strong history and an even brighter future.

The company takes great pride in being a top employer, as evidenced by its inclusion on Forbes magazine's 2022 list of America's Best Large Companies and Best Employers for Diversity.

