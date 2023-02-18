Jeni's Ted Lasso ice cream: Biscuit recipe, release date, where to buy and more

The third season of Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ sports comedy-drama series about the titular "American college football coach" character, is coming this March. However, before its release, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has announced a collaboration with the Jason Sudeikis-starrer show to honor the latter's return.

The dessert company is expected to launch the "Biscuits with the Boss" flavor, which borrows inspiration from the soccer-themed TV series. According to Jeni's, the special edition flavor has "crumbly shortbread cookies" in "salted buttery sweet cream" ice cream. In the words of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, the new flavor is:

"Salty, mouthwatering, conversation-worthy."

The "Biscuits with the Boss" ice cream will drop on Thursday, March 2, 2023, almost two weeks before the third season's release. The Jeni's × Ted Lasso collab flavor is a callback to the titular character's baking skills, which he showcased in the first season's second episode titled Biscuits.

Biscuits with the Boss: How to make Ted Lasso's buttery, crumbly, and delicious "shortbread" cookies

As Ted Lasso is coming back with its third and reportedly the last season in March, it is the perfect time for fans of Apple TV+'s sports comedy-drama to bake the mouthwatering "Biscuits with the Boss" cookies.

Readers who desire to emulate the baking skills of Ted Lasso, the college football coach hired to coach an English soccer team, can find the recipe for the buttery, crumbly, and delicious shortbread as follows:

Ingredients

Biscuits with the Boss recipe (Image via AppleTV+)

Gather the following ingredients before heading to the baking directions:

One cup unsalted butter, some additional for greasing the utensils

Two cups of all-purpose flour

½ to ¾ cup granulated sugar

One teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

Instructions

Here are the directions that one must follow to bake Ted Lasso's Biscuits with the Boss shortbread:

Step 1: Cut the butter into ½-inch cubes and let them soften at room temperature.

Step 2: Preheat oven to 350° and grease a nine-inch square baking pan with butter.

Step 3: Line the bottom and sides of the baking pan with parchment paper while leaving a one-inch overhang on all sides.

Step 4: Set aside the baking pan and move on to beat butter, flour, sugar, vanilla, and salt. One can use a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment to beat the mixture on low speed until it is well combined. The mixing usually takes 45 seconds to one minute.

Alternatively, one can use a whisk to combine the mixture by hand, but it might take a lot more time than an electric mixer.

Step 5: Once the mixture has started to come together, i.e., well-combined, empty it in the prepared baking pan. Spread the dough well using a spatula and press it evenly.

If the mixture is stickier than expected, use parchment paper to press it evenly. However, ensure to remove the paper before baking.

Step 6: One must bake until the edges are golden brown, which might take 30 to 35 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and let your dish cool down for almost an hour.

Step 7: Once the pan is cooled down, employ the parchment paper as handles to lift the shortbread. One can cut it into 18 rectangular "Ted Lasso's Biscuits with the Boss" cookies.

The upcoming Jeni's × Ted Lasso ice cream will drop in the first week of March 2023 (Image via Jeni's)

As mentioned earlier, Jeni's × Ted Lasso ice cream will be dropping on March 2, 2023. Thus, Lasso fans will be able to get the ice cream at Jeni's Scoop Shops and online via "jenis.com/ted" for nationwide shipping for a limited period. One can head to the given webpage and fill in their email to get notifications regarding the release details of the "Biscuits with the Boss" flavor.

The first episode of Jason Sudeikis-starrer Ted Lasso Season 3 will be released on Apple TV+ on March 15, 2023, and the next episodes will follow a weekly schedule.

Poll : 0 votes