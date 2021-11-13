'Red Notice' takeaway: What does the big-budget film offer?

Netflix has dropped its much-awaited action movie Red Notice. Apart from the star-studded cast, including Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds, the $200 million film does not have much to offer. The official synopsis of Red Notice reads:

"When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest-level warrant to hunt and capture the world's most wanted— goes out, the FBI's top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), on a mission to capture the world's most 'wanted' art-thief, runs into the world's greatest art thief, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds)."

Here is a look at the only three elements that make the movie worth watching.

Girl Gadot as The Bishop in 'Red Notice'

Gal Gadot, with her stunning looks and impressive personality, pulls off the character of The Bishop, a world-class art thief with effortless perfection. Gadot is one of the best things about Red Notice, which otherwise does not have much to offer in terms of storyline.

Director Rawson Marshall Thurber has admitted how impressed he was with Gadot's athleticism. She easily outshined the two men Reynolds and Johnson, "The Rock", in a fight sequence and that too in a long slit Versace dress and stilettos.

Dwayne Johnson - a name that is enough for any action movie

Actor-producer Dwayne Johnson, an ace of action movies, is undoubtedly the main attraction that would have audiences watch Red Notice. Johnson plays a serious, no-nonsense FBI agent who ultimately turns out to be a con man.

Ryan Reynolds and his funny quips

Comic relief is essential to carry an unimaginative action film to moderate success, and Reynolds plays that part excellently in Red Notice. Reynolds stars in the film as Nolan Booth, the second most wanted art thief in the world. He is not much of a muscle man, but he more than delivers when it comes to lightening intense situations with funny quips and jokes.

Red Notice may not have much to offer in terms of the plot, but it sure does not disappoint when it comes to being an action blockbuster. Starting with Hollywood's three most famous faces, coupled with fight sequences set in some of the world's most exotic locales, Red Notice is a thrilling watch.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Don't miss streaming it on Netflix today.

Edited by R. Elahi