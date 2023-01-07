Reebok Yard Love apparel collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

The Massachusetts-based sportswear giant Reebok announced on January 5, 2023, that it will be launching a new apparel collection, dubbed the "Yard Love" to honor historically Black Greek organizations in the United States.

The Yard Love lineup will offer seven colorways of hoodies and tees each, and will be introduced under the sportswear label's Human Rights Now product platform. The collection is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers on January 10, 2023.

The upcoming Reebok Yard Love apparel collection features hoodies and tees to honor historically Black Greek organizations (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Massachusetts-based label is launching the Yard Love apparel capsule with several hoodies and tees that come clad in various colorways used by the Black Greek organizations. The Yard Love lineup is built to shine a light on the important work of these organizations, which have worked together to fight against racial inequality on otherwise white college campuses.

The collection follows Reebok's United Against Racism commitments, which is an action plan taken by the brand to stand up against racism and increase the sportswear label's diversity.

As a matter of fact, the founding of most of these groups started in the 20th century to create positive change in today's world by educating people about the Black community from racial inequities.

The Yard Love apparel capsule is designed to showcase these communities. In an official press release, Portia Blunt, Vice President of apparel at the label, says:

"As a member of a historically Black Greek organization, January, the founding month of my sisterhood, is incredibly special to me. I am proud to have the opportunity to celebrate and honor the legacies of these organizations and create a capsule many of our team members can tell their personal stories through.”

The collection highlights unity among fraternities and sororities and features a few employees of the sportswear label who are part of these groups, such as Associate Product Manager Jordan Nelson and Associate Manager Isaiah Mason. Commenting on the aim of the lineup, John Moore, the Senior VP of Commercial Sales, states:

“This collection will help shine a light on the important efforts of historically Black fraternities and sororities. As a member of a Black Greek organization, we believe in the power of human achievement and are committed to justice and equality for all.”

To further the commitment, the label will be pledging to donate a minimum of $25000 to the United Negro College fund. UNCF is the nation's largest private scholarship provider for minority students. Speaking about the commitment of the campaign, Diego Aviles, the VP of the Northeast Division at UNCF, says:

“We are delighted to partner with Reebok on this important campaign to pay homage to the powerful work of Black Greek Organizations while supporting historically Black colleges and universities and their students. We are always grateful when a corporation like Reebok, partners with UNCF."

The 14-piece collection features seven colorways each of hoodies and tees. The color schemes, i.e., Purple/Gold, Blue/White, Pink/Green, Gold/Black, Blue/Gold, Red/White, and Brown/Gold, appear over apparel items. The collection features hoodies, which will retail at $65, and tees which will be available at a price of $25 via the official e-commerce site of Reebok.

