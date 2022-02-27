Reggae Rise Up Maryland: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and all you need to know

One of the biggest Reggae festivals in the United States has added a new venue to the roster, Reggae Rise Up Maryland. The music festival is currently limited to large-scale multi-day events in Florida, Las Vegas, and Utah.

Reggae Rise Up Maryland is set to provide one of the most amazing genre-specific lineups the city has ever seen throughout the July 29-31 weekend at Swann Park in Downtown Baltimore's growing Port Covington neighborhood.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale. Tickets for General Admission start at $90, while the Weekend VIP passes can be bought at $200. The event also offers free admission for children under eight, as long as they are being accompanied by a guardian. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Lineup for Reggae Rise Up Maryland

The event will be headlined by Iration, Pepper and Trevor Hall. Apart from the headliners, Artikal Sound System, Atmosphere, Ballyhoo!, Common Kings, The Elovaters, Fortunate Youth, HIRIE, Matisyahu, The Harbor Boys, Joint Operation, Nattali Rize, Sensi Trails and more will perform at the inaugural festival in Maryland.

Reggae Rise Up is an annual event that began as a one-day event in September 2015 in Tampa, Florida. Vaughn Carrick, whose firm Live Nite Events has been producing reggae festivals in his native state of Utah since 2010, launched it. Since then, it has expanded to Utah, Las Vegas and, most recently, Maryland.

The Florida edition of the event will return to Vinoy Park in downtown St. Petersburg for its seventh run. The event will be headlined by Rebelution, Slightly Stoopid, Iration. The headliners will also be joined by Soja, Steel Pulse, The Green, Bumpin Uglies, Atmosphere, Tribal Seeds, Shaggy and more.

Reggae originated as a music genre in the late 60s in Jamaica. While the term reggae is commonly used to refer to all sorts of popular Jamaican dance music, it refers to a specific music style that originated from the earlier genres ska and rocksteady and was heavily influenced by traditional mento as well as American jazz, rhythm, and blues.

