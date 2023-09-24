Regular Show season 9: Will the series be green-lit for the 9th installment? Possibility explored

Regular Show season 9 remains uncertain, hinging on the decision of its creator, J.G. Quintel. This beloved Emmy-winning animated series, conceived by Quintel, has been a cornerstone of Cartoon Network's lineup since 2010, followed up by 261 episodes.

The show follows the strange misadventures of two best friends. One, a blue jay named Mordecai, and a raccoon named Rigby, who work as groundskeepers at a local park. Along with their co-workers and friends, they encounter various supernatural and sci-fi phenomena. This includes time travel, alternate dimensions, aliens, zombies, and more.

All good things must come to an end, and Regular Show is no exception. In a bittersweet revelation back in September 2016, fans received the news that Regular Show was set to conclude with its eighth season.

This concluding chapter of the series made its debut on September 26, 2016, marking the beginning of the end for Mordecai, Rigby, and their quirky adventures.

Regular Show's future: Season 9 might not happen

Regular Show season 9 might not happen. Back in 2016, the show’s creator, J.G. Quintel, confirmed to CN that he wanted to end the show on his own terms and that he felt that eight seasons were enough to tell the story he wanted to tell.

He also said that he was happy with how the show ended and that he was ready to move on to other projects.

However, that does not mean that Regular Show season 9 is gone forever. It is all up to the show’s creator, Quintel to bring the next season on stage. Possibly in the future, in the form of a spin-off, a reboot, or a revival. But as of now, there is no official confirmation or announcement of a Regular Show season 9.

Meanwhile, Fans can always rewatch the show on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, or on DVD. Fans could also enjoy the show's legacy and influence, as it had inspired many other animated shows.

Shows like Close Enough, Quintel's new series on HBO Max, featured a similar style and humor to Regular Show but with a more adult-oriented tone and theme.

Regular Show season 9 may not return and the show may have ended, but indeed it will never be forgotten. It will always be remembered as one of the most original, hilarious, and heartfelt animated shows of all time.

The final season consisted of 31 episodes, which aired until January 16, 2017, finale, titled A Regular Epic Final Battle. It was a three-part episode that featured the ultimate showdown between Pops and his evil counterpart, Anti-Pops, to determine the fate of the universe.

The show's finale was a satisfying ending to its long-running story arc while also paying homage to the beloved characters and dedicated fans.

Moreover, it cleverly left space for speculation and allowed our imaginations to run wild. In the finale, we witnessed Mordecai and Rigby who are now in their thirties, joyfully reuniting with their old pals after being apart for several years.

What made Regular Show so popular?

The series received recognition with an Emmy Award for its Short-format Animated Program in 2012. It also garnered nominations for prestigious awards, including the Annie Awards, Kids Choice Awards, and Teen Choice Awards.

The show also spawned a feature film, titled Regular Show: The Movie, which was released on November 25, 2015. The movie follows Mordecai and Rigby as they travel back in time to stop an evil version of themselves from destroying the world.

The show boasts a passionate group of fans who have crafted an array of fan creations, including artwork, stories, videos, and more. It has also had an impact, on animated series, like Adventure Time Gravity Falls, Steven Universe, and others.

Widely regarded as one of Cartoon Network's iconic shows, it has secured its place among the greatest animated series ever made.