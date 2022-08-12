"Underrated for political reasons...": Rei Ami calls out BTS haters, winning hearts 

K-pop sensation BTS' fanbase is massive across the globe, but unfortunately, the group has its share of haters too. Korean singer-songwriter Rei Ami recently called out many of these haters, especially those in the United States.

Fondly dubbed the 'Asian Hannah Montana,' the former corporate employee turned singer has been making waves. One of the most exciting new stars in the alt-pop music sphere, thanks to her breakout hit Snowcone, Rei Ami walked the ramp for none other than Rihanna last year, following it up with her equally impressive debut mixtape FOIL.

Rei Ami accused music industry insiders and journalists of underplaying BTS' contributions

During her guest appearance on the latest episode of Under The Influence Show, the singer spoke about her career so far, her past relationships, and her upcoming releases. What stood out, however, was Rei Ami's evident love for BTS.

On the show, the singer was asked to decide whether the options provided were overrated or underrated. BTS came up during this game, and to the surprise of many, including the hosts, she answered "underrated."

Rei Ami then followed up her answer with an explanation. She said,

Underrated for political reasons… ’cause people still sh*t on BTS.

The singer went on to gush about the talented septet, listing all their accomplishments. Despite their many talents, she added, BTS is still not taken seriously by many in what is considered the 'global west.'

Let’s consider all their accomplishments. They’ve done crazy sh*t. They’re so successful as a f*cking outsider coming into the western media. They have killed it. Right?

Rei Ami was especially offended by journalists and others in the music industry who undermined the K-pop group's talents, despite their many accolades. She added that while she cannot call herself a die-hard fan of the group, there is no denying what they've accomplished.

But there’s still journalists, there are still people in this industry that want to f*cking … and I’m not a diehard [fan]. But the thing is they’ve accomplished so much, but there are still people in the industries like f*cking blog writers, journalists, whatever that want to just like to downplay their success.

The Dictator singer continued to call out several others who downplayed the group's contributions, citing their race and ethnicity as the main reasons for the mistreatment.

That’s why I’m saying BTS is underrated because people try to downplay and take away from all their hard work, and it’s like … to do what they’re doing is very f*cking difficult. It’s not easy, and they’ve sacrificed a lot, I’m sure, to be where they’re at and to have just white people sh*t on that is disrespectful.

Watch the clip here:

As expected, millions of ARMYs worldwide have applauded Rei Ami's statements, with the short clip garnering thousands of views on social media like TikTok and Twitter.

Elaine @eakwak they may not be everyone's taste but NOBODY can take away their dedication, work ethic, sacrifices and positive message they send out to the world 🎖️ @BTSpavedthewayh Totally agreethey may not be everyone's taste but NOBODY can take away their dedication, work ethic, sacrifices and positive message they send out to the world 🎖️ @BTSpavedthewayh Totally agree 👍 💖 they may not be everyone's taste but NOBODY can take away their dedication, work ethic, sacrifices and positive message they send out to the world 🎖️🌟

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old singer has been gaining worldwide fame since she made her debut in 2019 with early singles like Dictator and Make It Mine. Her wholehearted defense of the K-Pop group will earn her even more fans.

