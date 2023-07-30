“Reminds me of the Avengers HQ”: Internet reacts hilariously as Elon Musk shares ariel view of Twitter headquarters with giant flashing 'X' logo

American business magnate Elon Musk sparked hilarious reactions online after he shared an ariel view video of Twitter headquarters with a giant X logo flashing on it. On July 29, the 52-year-old personality took to his Twitter handle to share a 19-second video of his social media platform's San Francisco headquarters.

Not just an aerial view, but Musk also shared a view of a recording taken from inside of a car. The video comes days after Elon announced that he would be rebranding Twitter as X, and even bid farewell to the iconic blue bird with a white "X" written on a black background.

As per news outlet BBC, Elon Musk wants to create a "super app" that supports his new vision of the kind of social media platform he had been talking about for months. He said that this change should have been done a long time ago, and altered the name of the business to X Corp back in April 2023.

The new aerial video of the Twitter headquarters with a giant X flashing on it left several people in shock, with some reacting comically. One of them said:

Internet reacts to Elon Musk sharing an aerial view of the Twitter headquarters

After the aerial video of the flashing "X" sign placed on Twitter headquarters went viral, Twitterati was shocked and reacted hilariously. Several users shared memes and GIFs reacting to the video, with one even sharing a picture of Mark Zuckerberg smiling and positioned in an X symbol.

Others compared the logo to an old cartoon villain's headquarters and compared the vibes to the likes of Batman and X-Men.

San Francisco authorities launched an investigation into Elon Musk installing a new logo

Hours after Elon Musk shared an aerial video of the Twitter headquarters, San Francisco police launched an investigation into the situation since it was installed on the roof of the building without any permit.

As per The Associated Press, Musk allegedly lacked the necessary permits and had not cordoned off the sidewalk for safety. On Friday, July 28, two new reports were sent to the Department of Building Inspection in San Francisco. One was about the "unsafe condition" of the Twitter sign, and the other was about how the "X" sign was put up.

While speaking to The San Francisco Standard, Department of Building Inspection's spokesperson Patrick Hannan said:

“A building permit is required to make sure the sign is structurally sound and installed safely. Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign. The city is opening a complaint and initiating an investigation.”

As of writing, Elon Musk has not commented on the investigation over his giant "X" sign.