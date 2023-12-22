"Reminds me of the maze in The Shining": Kim Kardashian Christmas tree decorations labelled creepy in viral video

Kim Kardashian's minimalist Christmas decorations are going viral. The businesswoman's approach to Christmas seemed to be defined by the term, "White Christmas" as everything in her house matched the white and beige aesthetic, including the trees.

One hallway in the star's Calabasas mansion even had 26 white Christmas trees on either side. Netizens had much to say about the Reality TV star's Christmas decor, which she flaunted on multiple Instagram stories.

Some fell in love with the minimalist and rather calming aesthetic while others were critical of Kim's design choices. A few users thought that her Christmas was more eerie and creepy than cheerful and jolly.

One Instagram user remarked:

Some netizens were creeped out by Kim's choice of Christmas decor (Image via Instagram/@buzzfeedceleb)

Kim Kardashian's Christmas tree pathway receives mixed reactions

Kim Kardashian shared a series of Instagram stories showing off her Calabasas mansion's Christmas decorations. The trees outside the mansion were all completely lit up with bright white lights, giving a mystical feel. The brightly illuminated trees could also be spotted from her giant bathroom window.

The inside of the mansion was also filled with white snowy trees. One hallway in particular was adorned with 26 trees on either side, making it look almost like a dystopian pathway. Kim Kardashian said:

"These are all real trees so they smell amazing. I just love the snow...it truly is like heavenly."

In one clip, Kim walked through the snowy tree pathway to be greeted by the calming notes of her pianist in the living room, who played the instrument while sitting next to a tree that shined a light gold color.

That was not all though, she even had "Elf on the shelf" based decorations as the mischievous elves left a mess next to her bathtub, even filling the whole tub with hot chocolate.

Kim's Christmas decor received mixed reactions online. Some netizens adored all her minimalist designs and felt that the whole aesthetic exuberated a calmness. However, many thought the whole thing looked rather eerie and straight from The Shining or an "insane asylum". Others just felt like the decorations made her house look like a museum and not a home.

Here are a few Instagram reactions:

In yet another story, Kim Kardashian revealed the Christmas presents she had wrapped under her tree and they too, were all wrapped in white, and not just any white paper, they were all adorned in Skims cotton shirt fabric. She revealed that she was later going to reuse the cotton fabric, once the gifts were open.

The Mirror reported that Kim Kardashian's White Christmas tree-adorned household was created with her vision and the talents of event planner Mindy Weiss and artist Jeff Leatham.