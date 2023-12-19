Did Kim Kardashian throw shade on Kanye West? SKIMS founder seemingly slams ex-husband over claims about North West

American media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has seemingly clapped back at her ex-husband Kanye West after the latter claimed that their daughter North West ripped up couches so she could attend his Vultures album launch.

She began by posting a photo on Instagram on Sunday, December 17, 2023, of Khloe Kardashian's two children, where her son Tatum was captured wearing shoes while sitting on a sofa.

"Wow. Wow. Wow. What a hypocrite Khloe Kardashian is!!!! I want to see if anyone knows why????" Kim wrote.

The celebrity then posted screenshots of Khloe complaining about Kim wearing shoes on couches while filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians, as per The Sun. The posts were made only a few days following Kanye's 10-minute rant in Las Vegas. Neither party has confirmed any ulterior intentions behind the posts.

Kim Kardashian allegedly claps back at Kanye West following his 10-minute rant

Kanye West seemingly had another of his famous rants as he was filmed shouting at an after-show get-together on Friday, December 15, following a listening party for his upcoming collaborative album, Vultures, with Ty Dolla $ign.

Kim Kardashian and Ye's 10-year-old daughter North was seen lipsyncing to her part in the song You Don't Want (North Interlude), as per E! News. She danced along to her verse:

"I love it here / We're gonna take over another year / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie. Don't try to test me / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie."

After the show, Kanye West stood in front of a small crowd, shouting, "Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!" He spoke about his daughter's presence and seemingly mentioned Kim Kardashian's parenthood in part of his speech.

"My daughter ripped up the mother f*cking couches in the house to be able to be with me right now," he claimed.

As such, fans started speculating about what happened, and a "fun parent" and "responsible parent" debate soon ensued.

Kim Kardashian, in turn, also spoke about couches but it was about her sister's known cleanliness habits. The SKIMS owner called out Khloe's previous shade on her wearing heels on couches. She started by posting a picture of Khloe's daughter True and son Tatum sitting on a sofa "wearing shoes."

Kim Kardashian added more pictures of Khloe's rants on their shows, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians complaining about her wearing heels on couches. Kim had different captions on the pictures on her Instagram stories, saying:

"Do better @khloekardashian. Please now that I have nice couches I have realized how important this is!"

Media outlets have brought up the coincidence, as Kanye West mentioned sofas in their houses earlier the same week. They have claimed the media personality was indirectly shading Ye back for his claims about North, as per The Sun. No allegations have been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Ye’s rant was live-streamed by several people around him and it soon went viral. He had mentioned zionists, Jews, Jay-Z, Donald Trump, and a lot more, as per The New York Post. He claimed that Zionist Jews owned all the banks, hospitals, and private schools in Los Angeles, saying:

"It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world. I don’t give a f*ck."

The rapper shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, including two daughters, North, 10; Chicago, 5, and two sons, Saint, 8; and Psalm, 4, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as per People.