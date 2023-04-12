The Renfield movie, which premiered at the Overlook Film Festival on March 30, 2023, will be released in theaters on April 14, 2023. The trailer gave viewers a sneak peek into Nicholas Cage's character as the famous Count Dracula from Bram Stoker's 1897 novel, Dracula.

Nicholas Cage is known to be quite a versatile actor. He has shown his versatility as an actor as the enigmatic character in Mandy and the bold and heroic character in the National Treasure series. However, he is one of the many actors to take on roles that are challenging and eccentric like the one of Count Dracula in the Renfield movie.

While he is expected to do a wonderful job as Count Dracula in the Renfield movie, there are some who wonder if there are other actors who would've played the role of Dracula as well.

5 actors who could have been amazing as Dracula in Nicholas Cage's Renfield movie

1) Johnny Depp

Fans have already seen Johnny Depp play the role of an 18th-century vampire named Barnabas Collins in Tim Burton's Dark Shadows. The film is based on a cult classic TV series of the same name. Depp, who had previously worked with Tim Burton in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, practically owned the role of Barnabas Collins in Dark Shadows.

So Johnny Depp would be a pretty great Dracula in the Renfield movie. His wittiness combined with his mystery would prove to be quite a powerful concoction for the role of Dracula, as it already did the same for Barnabas Collins.

2) Joaquin Pheonix

Joaquin Pheonix played the role of Joker, Batman's arch-nemesis from the DC universe in Todd Phillips's 2019 film of the same name. He is set also to star in its sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux which is releasing in 2024.

Heath Ledger set the bar pretty high after his academy-award-winning performance as the Joker in Christopher Nolan's 2009 film The Dark Knight. After his demise, Joaquin Pheonix adapted to the role perfectly and created his own version of the character which won him the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2020.

Taking a character as complex and dark as the Joker and creating a version of it that turns out to be iconic is no easy feat. Having played Joker extraordinarily well, the character of Dracula in the Renfield movie would probably fit Joaquin Pheonix like a glove.

3) Bill Skarsgård

Best known for playing the role of Pennywise, the terrifying child-murdering clown from the movie IT, Bill Skarsgård has been acting since the age of nine. His portrayal of Pennywise was lauded by critics and viewers alike, but it was one of the most challenging roles of his career.

With regards to his role as Pennywise, Skarsgård told The New York Times that the role took 100% of his energy. He even called Pennywise the most mentally and physically exhausting character he's portrayed.

Even though Pennywise is a fictional character, Skarsgård brought the character to life. He put in a lot of effort to make the character his own, which put a lot of pressure on his mental health. He even told Entertainment Weekly that he had had "very strange and vivid Pennywise dreams" after he was done with the movie.

It is not too rare for actors to completely immerse themselves in a role. Skarsgård's unwavering dedication towards Pennywise proves that he won't have to venture too far out of his comfort zone to play Dracula in the Renfield movie. It would definitely be a delight for viewers to watch him embody the character in his own unique way.

4) Christian Bale

Christian Bale in The Machinist, Batman Begins, American Hustle and Vice. (Images via IMDb, Variety, GamesRadar, LADbible)

Christian Bale lost 120 pounds for his role in The Machinist and gained 185 to 228 pounds for his role in American Hustle. He also transformed himself considerably for his role as former vice-president Dick Cheney in the movie Vice. Bale, popular for his role as Batman in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy is known for his extreme transformations for embodying the role of his character.

He is and incredibly talented actor who has starred in many critically acclaimed movies. Needless to say, Christian Bale would probably go through another incredible transformation that would stun viewers if he were to play Dracula in the Renfield movie.

5) Austin Butler

Many in the past have played the role of Elvis Presley, including actors such as Kurt Russel and Michael Shannon, among others. However, Austin Butler delivered such a staggering performance in the 2022 movie Elvis that it seemed like the King of Rock and Roll was reborn. The actor even bagged a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and an Academy Award nomination for his performance.

Doing justice to the character of such a widely renowned personality is quite challenging. However, Austin Butler made sure to deliver such a breathtaking performance that Elvis Presley fans couldn't help falling in love with him.

Playing the role of Dracula in the Renfield movie would be different from the kinds of roles the actor has played in the past. However, fans are sure he would end up doing an amazing job capturing viewers' hearts as he did in Elvis.

Multiple actors have portrayed Dracula in the past, including famous names such as Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, and Gary Oldman. Nicholas Cage will be another addition to this long list of actors who have portrayed the character.

Only time will tell how well he embodies the character and whether his performance in the Renfield movie will surpass the expectations of critics as well as viewers.

