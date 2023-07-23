Renovation Resort Showdown: Who is the richest judge?

HGTV is set to air the ultimate clash of creativity and craftsmanship in a brand-new series titled Renovation Resort Showdown. Real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray, known for appearing in Vacation House Rules is teaming up with Bryan Bauemler from Renovation Island to overhaul a rundown lakeside resort.

In this thrilling seven-episode vacation rental renovation competition, the two judges will enlist four professional teams to transform the property into a stunning modern-day destination just in time for peak season.

The richest cast member of the show is Bryan Baeumler, who has a net worth of $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is all set to partner up with Scott McGillivray in the upcoming show.

Renovation Resort Showdown judge Bryan Baeumler is the richest cast member

Bryan Baeumler, a Canadian entrepreneur and TV star, has a net worth of $20 Million, making him the richest judge on the show. He initially considered pursuing a career in law, however, his passion for construction and engineering ultimately steered him toward a different path. He ran an air-cargo business before making a name for himself as a host and presenter on HGTV and HGTV Canada.

He has a string of popular construction and renovation shows under his belt, including Disaster DIY, Disaster DIY: Cottage Edition, Leave It To Bryan, and House of Bryan.

McGillivray has a net worth of $4 million and is a seasoned expert in the world of real estate and home improvement. After his graduation, he made his television debut as part of the show From the Ground Up with Debbie Travis. However, it was his role as the host of Income Property that propelled him into the spotlight.

Scott has also appeared on All American Handyman as a co-presenter and was a judge on Canada's Handyman Challenge.

More about Renovation Resort Showdown

The official synopsis of Renovation Resort Showdown reads:

"Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler enlist four contractor and designer duos in a competition to create gorgeous, waterfront cabins at Scott's newly-purchased lakeside resort. Only one team will be crowned supreme, and they'll take home $100,000!"

In the show, Scott and Bryan aim to transform the newly bought rundown lakeside resort into a modern-day destination. They invite four professional teams to put their talents to the test. The teams will be given seven weeks and a $100,000 budget to turn old cabins into luxurious waterfront vacation homes.

The competing teams include entrepreneurs Arnold and April from Chicago, Illinois; husband and wife duo Troy and Rotem from Toronto, Ontario; business partners Sean and Jena from Toronto, Ontario; and life and work partners Kyle and Savannah from Phoenix, Arizona.

In the grand finale, one team will be crowned as the winner of Renovation Resort Showdown and will take home the whooping $100,000 cash prize.

The show is set to premiere on Sunday, July 23, at 9 pm ET on HGTV.