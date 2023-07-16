Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge: Meet the cast

The highly anticipated competition series, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, is about to take HGTV by storm. Premiering on Sunday, July 16, at 8 pm ET, this four-part event will showcase the incredible talent of eight teams of HGTV superstars and one celebrated Food Network chef as they transform a Southern California home into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse.

Hosted by the multi-talented supermodel, designer, author, and entrepreneur Ashley Graham, this show promises to be the biggest and most whimsical pink home renovation of all time.

Loren Ruch, head of content at HGTV, said in a press release:

"By aligning two admired brands HGTV and Mattel’s Barbie - and mobilizing the power of the best-in-class portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will deliver a unique, visually stunning payoff for millions of fans who want to see their favorite HGTV stars bring a treasured childhood icon to life."

From Egypt Sherrod to Antonia Lofaso, meet the upcoming cast of Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge

1) Anthony Elle

This Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge contestant is a DIY enthusiast, television personality, and product developer, and is a featured star on Luxe For Less.

He gained recognition as the winner of Project Runway All Stars season 6. Anthony's work as a costume designer has been featured in various shows and movies, dressing celebrities like Queen Latifah, Heidi Klum, and Paula Patton.

2) Michel Smith Boyd

This Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge contestant is a host of HGTV's Luxe For Less and is a creative designer known for his clever budget hacks.

With his creative team, Michel brings upscale design within reach for homeowners in Atlanta. He combines his background in the arts and fashion with his expertise in interior design to deliver beautifully renovated spaces.

3) Christina Hall

This Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge contestant is a real estate and design expert who stars in her own HGTV series, Christina on the Coast.

With her personal and professional journey, Christina showcases her design business expansion in Southern California while managing the daily challenges of being a working mom. She is also the author of The Wellness Remodel and has a line of home furnishing pieces.

4) Mika Kleinschmidt

She is a Tampa realtor known for her passion for finding the perfect house for each of her clients. Together with her husband, developer Brian Kleinschmidt, she stars in HGTV's 100 Day Dream Home.

The couple takes on the challenge of building and designing custom homes for their clients in just 100 days or less.

5) Brian Kleinschmidt

This Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge contestant is a Tampa developer, who partners with his wife Mika in their HGTV series 100 Day Dream Home.

Together, they design and build custom homes for their clients within tight timelines. Brian's construction experience began with working construction jobs in college, and he later started flipping houses on his own.

6) Evan Thomas

Builder and carpenter Evan Thomas star alongside his partner, designer Keith Bynum, in HGTV's Bargain Block. The couple aims to restore Detroit's iconic American neighborhoods one house at a time, stripping them to the studs and designing fully furnished starter homes.

7) Keith Bynum

This Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge contestant is a home renovation expert and designer, who partners with builder and carpenter Evan Thomas in HGTV's Bargain Block.

Keith's entrepreneurial spirit started early, as he founded his first company at the age of 14, which has now become a nationally recognized retail and manufacturing chain.

8) Kristina Crestin

Designer Kristina Crestin stars alongside farmhouse fanatic Jonathan Knight in HGTV's Farmhouse Fixer. Kristina founded her design firm, Kristina Crestin Design, in 2009 and collaborates with her team to create stunning, innovative designs.

She has won numerous awards for her expertise and achievement in design, including HGTV's 2019 Designer of the Year.

9) Jonathan Knight

This Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge contestant is known as a farmhouse fanatic and a rock star as a member of the Grammy Award-nominated band New Kids on the Block, who stars alongside Kristina Crestin in HGTV's Farmhouse Fixer.

10) Alison Victoria

This Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge contestant is best known for her show Windy City Rehab, where she renovates properties in her hometown of Chicago.

Alison was the first female host in the popular Crashers franchise on DIY Network's Kitchen Crashers.

11) Jasmine Roth

She is a California-based designer and builder, who gained recognition as the host of HGTV's Hidden Potential. In her newest series, Help! I Wrecked My House, Jasmine works to redeem failed home improvement projects and customizes new spaces with beautiful, functional designs.

12) Ty Pennington

He is an expert craftsman and designer, who has made a name for himself as the host of various home renovation shows, including Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. In Rock the Block, Ty takes on the role of host, overseeing the competition between the HGTV stars.

13) James Bender

He is the interior designer and project manager featured on Christina Hall's HGTV show. He has been a part of the show since season 3 in 2021. James shares a close friendship and working relationship with Christina. He even refers to himself as her "Work Husband" on his Instagram bio.

14) Mike Jackson

Mike Jackson is a builder with a passion for woodworking, art, and creative projects. He is also known as DJ Fadelf, a professional, award-winning celebrity DJ who has traveled the world. Mike teams up with his wife, Egypt Sherrod, a powerhouse real estate broker, in their HGTV series Married to Real Estate.

15) Egypt Sherrod

Egypt Sherrod is a real estate broker based in Atlanta, Georgia. Also the CEO of the Egypt Sherrod Real Estate Group. In addition to her real estate career, Egypt is a designer, television host, author, and serial entrepreneur.

16) Antonia Lofaso

This Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge contestant is not only a renowned chef but also a reality TV star, cookbook author, and mother. Her culinary journey, inspired by her Italian-American heritage, led her to open Scopa - Italian Roots. She has appeared on shows like Top Chef and Restaurant Startup.

Tune in to catch these contestants on HGTV on Sunday, July 16, at 8 pm ET.