"I'm in heaven": Architectural Digest's Barbie Dreamhouse video leaves netizens in awe

Margot Robbie recently offered a tour of the Barbie Dreamhouse to viewers with Architectural Digest's YouTube channel. The video of behind the scenes at the set of the movie was shared online on Friday, June 16, which left the internet awestruck.

The highly-anticipated film, Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, will be released on July 21, and fans are eagerly waiting for the majestic representation of the titular role by Margot Robbie.

Talking about the set, the director explained that there are no walls and doors in the Dreamhouse of the iconic Mattel doll, adding that these houses assume that one can never have anything that they would wish was private. To demonstrate the play world through visuals on the screen, Greta worked with set decorator Katie Spencer and production designer Sarah Greenwood, who drew inspiration from Palm Springs’ midcentury modernism.

The internet went into a frenzy after watching Architectural Digest's video that revealed the intricacies of Barbie's house. The set design, clad in different shades of pink, cast a spell on viewers as they reminisced about spending their childhood playing with the Mattel doll. One user, @CocoaMochaCrml, tweeted that after watching the video, they felt like they were in heaven.

Kwoosie Surtz @CocoaMochaCrml AD did walk-through of the Barbie dream house, and I'm in heaven!!! AD did walk-through of the Barbie dream house, and I'm in heaven!!!

Internet reacts to video of the tour of the Barbie Dreamhouse

Viewers praised the filmmaker and the production for their dedicated efforts in building the set of the movie and not resorting to CGI alone. They felt that the interactions between the characters in the handcrafted set appeared more natural and authentic.

The intricacies of the design were applauded by everyone, and many suggested that the set should be kept as a Barbie museum, as it exudes the epitome of art and aesthetics. Some people also noted that the movie should win an Oscar for production design.

Netizens are in awe at the popular fashion doll's Dreamhouse video. (Image via YouTube/Architectural Digest)

Barbie's Dreamhouse featured see-through walls

In the video, Margot Robbie pointed out her favorite things about her “perfect pink” plastic set. She took viewers through the swirly slide down leading to the fake pool (since there is no water in the Mattel doll's land).

Margot Robbie descends the life-size slide in her Dreamhouse. (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

She then spoke about the see-through walls, through which all the residents of the land can wave at each other in the morning and at night to maintain a true sense of community.

The bedroom featuring see-through walls and a heart-shaped bed with sequined coverlet. (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The set’s timeless and artificial beauty reflects the amount of thought and research that went into designing and building Barbie Land.

A view of the Barbie land with a painted backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains. (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Moreover, according to Greta Gerwig, everything needed to be pink to maintain the childish nostalgia associated with the Mattel doll. The director added that she wanted the shades of pink to be very bright and almost everything to give off a vibe that would say “too much.”

The filmmaker said that she did not want to forget what made her love Barbie when she was a little girl.

