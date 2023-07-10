Flip the Strip release date, air time, and plot

HGTV is all set to bring yet another out-of-the-box home renovation series called Flip the Strip. Apart from the network's usual fare, this unique series follows the stars of the all-male revue stage show, Australia's Thunder from Down Under, as they bring their expertise from the stage to the world of interior design.

The official press release of the upcoming new show reads,

"The sweltering Las Vegas heat is nothing compared to the smoldering stars of the male revue stage show Australia’s Thunder from Down Under who will launch their home renovation business in HGTV’s newest series, Flip the Strip."

Tune in to watch this unique series on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 10 pm ET only on HGTV.

Flip the Strip will feature celebrated interior designer Kelly Stone

This summer, HGTV fans can brace themselves for a scintillating new home design show that will not only add a touch of eye candy to the TV screens but also revamp the perception of home renovation.

Set to premiere on July 10, Flip the Strip promises to be anything but ordinary. The cast of the show itself is something that isn't usually expected in a home renovation series.

The cast of Flip the Strip comprises very good-looking and skilled Las Vegas-based dancers, namely Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, Liam Black, and Malik Wills-Martin. These charismatic performers are not only headliners of Australia's Thunder from Down Under by night but also expert tradesmen by day.

In this highly anticipated six-episode series, the cast will join forces with renowned interior designer Kelly Stone to turn their clients' lackluster homes into dazzling desert oases.

Each member of the quartet brings their own set of unique skills to the table. Dan Paterson, as the project manager, ensures seamless and efficient execution of every renovation endeavor. Liam Black showcases his talent as a painter, infusing vibrant colors and exquisite finishes into the transformed spaces.

Ben Cleary, the skilled carpenter, works his magic with wood, crafting bespoke pieces that elevate the design to new heights. Malik Wills-Martin, the demolition and 'do-it-all' expert, fearlessly takes on any challenge that comes his way. Together, they form an unstoppable team ready to deliver exceptional renovations to their clients. As one of the cast members, Dan Paterson explained,

"Between Ben, Malik, Liam, and me, we boast extensive experience in the construction industry prior to joining the cast of Australia's Thunder from Down Under. While our primary purpose in the United States is to perform, we are equally eager to establish our own business and deliver the finest renovations to our clients."

The trailer for the show, Flip the Strip offers a tantalizing glimpse into the excitement that awaits viewers. With shirtless shots of the heartthrobs in action, combined with the thrill of working alongside Kelly Stone, the trailer strikes a perfect balance between eye candy and home renovation. As one woman in the trailer exclaims:

"You're experts and you all look good too. I am so excited to work with Kelly, but I think I'm even more excited to be watching the guys work."

This fresh take on home improvement shows, coupled with the undeniable charm and talent of Australia's Thunder from Down Under cast, is promising to captivate viewers from the very first episode.

