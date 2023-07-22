Renovation Resort Showdown release date, air time, and plot explored

Fans of home renovation and design shows get ready for yet another brand-new series, Renovation Resort Showdown, in which top-notch builders and designers will take on the challenge of transforming a rundown lakeside resort into a modern-day oasis. The show will premiere on HGTV on Sunday, July 23, at 9 pm ET and will run for seven action-packed episodes.

The official synopsis of Renovation Resort Showdown reads,

"Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler enlist four contractor and designer duos in a competition to create gorgeous, waterfront cabins at Scott's newly-purchased lakeside resort. Only one team will be crowned supreme, and they'll take home $100,000!"

Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler will be judges on Renovation Resort Showdown

In HGTV's newest series, Renovation Resort Showdown, two powerhouse experts, Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler, will team up to transform a recently bought rundown lakeside resort into a modern-day vacation paradise.

Scott McGillivray, a well-known real estate expert and season contractor famous for his show Vacation House Rules, has taken on the challenge of renovating a lakeside resort.

To ensure a remarkable transformation, Scott has enlisted the help of Bryan Baeumler, his friendly rival, a prominent builder and home renovation expert from the hit show Renovation Island. Together, they will host a one-of-a-kind vacation rental renovation competition.

Renovation Resort Showdown promises to be no ordinary renovation show. Scott and Bryan have carefully chosen four professional build and design teams, each ready to showcase their unique skills and creative flair.

The task is to renovate four identical cabins, turning them into luxurious waterfront escapes. But there's a twist: they need to complete the transformation within seven weeks and with a budget of $100,000. The contestant's pressure will be on as the stakes are quite high.

The competing teams will include husband and wife duo Troy and Rotem from Toronto, Ontario; entrepreneurs Arnold and April from Chicago, Illinois; business partners Sean and Jena from Toronto, Ontario; and life and work partners Kyle and Savannah from Phoenix, Arizona.

Throughout the series, Scott, Bryan, and a rotating panel of special guest judges will carefully evaluate the renovated spaces. Each design will be scrutinized based on several criteria, including quality, creativity, functionality, and how well the teams will capture the essence of a modern lakeside resort.

Renovation Resort Showdown is set to kick off with a bang as the teams will tackle the master bedrooms, main floor bathrooms, and front entrance of the cabins. From the beginning, the pressure is on to impress the show's judges with their innovative and high-end designs.

As the show progresses, the teams will move on to the kitchens, living rooms, dining rooms, lofts, and exteriors. The viewers can expect to be treated to various design styles, from contemporary and minimalist to cozy and rustic.

The grand finale will see one team crowned as the champion of Renovation Resort Showdown and takers of a whooping $100,000 cash prize.

Tune in on Sunday, July 23, at 9 pm ET to catch the show on HGTV.