Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge release date, air time and plot

Get ready to be transported into a whimsical world of pink and nostalgia as HGTV presents its highly anticipated competition series, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

In this all-new competition series, eight teams of HGTV experts will transform a Southern California mansion into a life-size pink oasis fit for Barbie and her pals. Premiering on Sunday, July 16 at 8 pm ET, just ahead of the Barbie movie premiere on July 21, this four-part series promises to be a visual feast for fans of the iconic doll.

The official synopsis of Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge reads,

"Watch as eight all-star teams turn a house in Southern California into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse. One lucky Barbie lover will ultimately get the chance to stay in the house."

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will be hosted by Ashley Graham

Days before the release of Warner Bros. Pictures film "Barbie," HGTV will bring the iconic Mattel toy to life in a grandiose, life-size renovation of the Barbie Dreamhouse. With HGTV superstars and celebrity guest judges, this four-part event series will be a dazzling spectacle for Barbie enthusiasts of all ages.

Hosted by supermodel Ashley Graham, who channels the infamous Mattel doll herself, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge brings together the biggest group of renovation stars ever on HGTV to create a real-life fully functioning Barbie Dreamhouse.

The pressure is on for the teams to unleash their creativity far beyond their usual design parameters to dream up a place that Barbie would be proud to call home.

As supermodel Ashley Graham puts it,

"The pressure is on for the teams to unleash their creativity far beyond their usual design parameters to dream up a place that Barbie would be proud to call home."

Leading the judging panel are renowned designer Jonathan Adler, who has collaborated with Barbie in the past, and HGTV designer Tiffany Brooks. They are joined by a lineup of celebrity guest judges including Nischelle Turner, Marsai Martin, and fashion designer Christian Siriano, who will bring their expertise and unique perspectives to the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

The participating teams consist of 15 HGTV experts and one Food Network chef, each showcasing their unique styles and talents.

From Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson to Jasmine Roth and Antonia Lofaso, Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria, Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin, Christina Hall and James Bender, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, and Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams, the competition promises fierce rivalry and stunning designs.

In a sneak peek trailer, viewers catch a glimpse of the incredible transformations taking place. Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria create a groovy 1970s-themed den with a mesmerizing lit floor that changes colors.

Christina Hall showcases a quick outfit change with the snap of a finger, thanks to a little bit of Barbie magic, before getting to work on a vibrant backyard designed for Barbie's pool party.

Barbie's influence extends beyond the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. The highly-anticipated Warner Bros. film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has sparked a new fashion and interior design movement called Barbiecore. This trend celebrates all things hot pink and plastic, paying homage to Barbie's iconic style.

So don't miss out on a moment of being part of the Barbiecore transformation. Tune in to HGTV on Sunday, July 16 at 8 pm ET to witness the transformation of the Southern California mansion into the real-life Barbie Dreamhouse.