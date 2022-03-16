Rescued by Ruby cast: Grant Gustin and others star in Netflix film

Netflix is bringing viewers Rescued by Ruby, another true-story drama, featuring an adorable pup called Ruby and her relationship with an aspiring K-9 officer, Dan, who rescues her after she had been abandoned thrice. The official synopsis of the film reads,

State trooper Dan (Grant Gustin) dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance. Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home, but is running out of hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it's their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet. Based on a true story.

The movie is arriving on the Netflix streaming platform on March 17, 2022.

Cast list of Rescued by Ruby

The Netflix original stars Grant Gustin in the lead role as Dan. He will be joined by Tom McBeath, who will play the role of Seamus Brady, Brad Mann as Tommy Two Towers, Kaylah Zander as Melissa, Camille Sullivan as Patt Inman, and Sharon Taylor in the role of Sam.

1) Grant Gustin as Dan

Grant Gustin will be seen in Rescued by Ruby (image via instagram/GrantGust)

Grant Gustin is an American actor and singer who may be familiar to viewers for playing Barry Allen / The Flash on the CW series The Flash, and for his debuting role on the Fox series Glee, where he plays Sebastian Smythe, an openly gay member of the Dalton Academy Warblers.

He is also seen in recurring roles in Arrow, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow as well as the web series Vixen.

In Rescued by Ruby, Grant will play Officer Dan, who aspires to be recruited in the K-9 Unit, in the hopes of which he adopts Ruby, a super-energetic pup, from a shelter.

2) Kaylah Zander as Melissa

Kaylah Zander is an actress from Vancouver, British Columbia. Her recent project in Hekademia 2020 pushed her into the limelight. Zander has appeared in many projects but is most famous for her roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and iZombie.

Her other projects include the short film Colours by actor/director Brooklyn Prince, and Hekademia, an independent work with Vancouver director Gloria Mercer. Couple with that, she has collaborations with Boldly Creative. Kaylah stars as Melissa O'Neil in Rescued By Ruby opposite Grant Gustin.

Catch the Netflix original film on the streaming platform this March 17, 2022.

