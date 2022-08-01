Reservation Dogs Season 2 release schedule explored

Season 2 of Reservation Dogs will debut on Hulu on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The show, which revolves around a gang of teenagers indulging in petty crimes, received critical acclaim throughout its first season.

Reservation Dogs features D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor in the lead roles. The series is helmed by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi.

With that said, let us take a closer look at the release schedule for Reservation Dogs Season 2.

Reservation Dogs Season 2: When do new episodes air?

The second season of Reservation Dogs will air on Hulu on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The first two episodes will be released on the same day, after which the season is expected to follow the weekly-release format, with the finale set to drop on September 28, 2022. The second season consists of a total of ten episodes, two more than its predecessor.

Here's the release schedule for the upcoming season:

Episode 1 - The Curse: August 3, 2022

Episode 2 - Run: August 3, 2022

Episode 3 - Roofing: August 10, 2022

Episode 4 - Mabel: August 17, 2022

Episode 5 - Wide Net: August 24, 2022

Episode 6 - TBA: August 31, 2022

Episode 7 - TBA: September 7, 2022

Episode 8 - TBA: September 14, 2022

Episode 9 - TBA: September 21, 2022

Episode 10 -TBA: September 28, 2022

All episodes are expected to air on Hulu at 12:01 AM ET.

The first season showcased a number of pivotal events that laid the foundation for the upcoming season's storyline. Arguably, the biggest highlight from last season was Willie's sudden change of mind whilst the others were planning to leave for California. With so many events and character arcs left to be explored, viewers can expect another enthralling season replete with laughs and thrills.

A quick look at Reservation Dogs Season 2 trailer and cast

The official trailer for the show's second installment offers a peek into another riveting season with the four fan-favorite characters at the center. With everything that's happened in the first season, viewers can expect more character development as the four teenagers continue to evolve and grow as individuals, which could possibly affect the gang's unity.

Along with the trailer, FX Networks also shared a description of Season 2's plot, which reads:

''From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. The show’s first-of-its-kind Indigenous creative team invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.''

The four members of the group, Elora Postoak, Bear Smallhill, Willie Jack, and Cheese are played by Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor, respectively. The cast has received widespread critical acclaim for their performances, with Devery Jacobs garnering a nomination for Outstanding Performance in a New Series at the 2021 Gotham Awards. All four of them will be returning for the second season.

The second season of Reservation Dogs will be available to stream on Hulu on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

