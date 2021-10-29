Respect Jimin: Fans fire at HYBE for describing BTS idol using a derogatory term

A BTS behind-the-scenes video released on October 29 has made the ARMY angry, especially fans of Jimin. In the subtitle, the term used by HYBE was derogatory and incorrectly translated. It was also a term that anti-fans of Jimin use in their blogs and tweets.
This resulted in fans calling out HYBE, the company that manages BTS, for being irresponsible. Fans reacted by tweeting #RespectJimin, and it went viral on Twitter.
The clip featured scenes before the anointment ceremony of members of BTS — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — selected as President Moon Jae-in's special envoys.
Fans react to derogatory nickname given to BTS' Jimin in poorly translated subtitle
The video also featured a behind-the-scenes look into their performance at the UN. Jimin seemed to have made a mistake during the display, and fellow band members had pointed this out.
They comforted Jimin about it and made fun of him too. Jimin, too, seemed a tad bit guilty about making a mistake.
In the clip, the members called out the star's full name — Park Ji-min. However, the subtitles translated it as Ddak Jimin.
Ddak translates to chicken, and the subtitle literally referred to Jimin as Chicken Jimin. The term is most commonly used by anti-fans of BTS and Jimin, so the anger among fans against HYBE was palpable.
Fans were also not happy with those on the internet who defended HYBE and pointed out that this could have been an honest mistake. They believe that the agency has to be careful, and this mistake puts everyone in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.
As the trend instantly went viral, fans also explained why it was important for the ARMY. This was an attempt at bringing fans together to protest and get justice for their favorite K-Pop idol.
Fans also pointed out that it was time for HYBE to make corrections to the subtitles and manage their staff well.