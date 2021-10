Respect Jimin: Fans fire at HYBE for describing BTS idol using a derogatory term

A BTS behind-the-scenes video released on October 29 has made the ARMY angry, especially fans of Jimin. In the subtitle, the term used by HYBE was derogatory and incorrectly translated. It was also a term that anti-fans of Jimin use in their blogs and tweets.

This resulted in fans calling out HYBE, the company that manages BTS, for being irresponsible. Fans reacted by tweeting #RespectJimin, and it went viral on Twitter.

The clip featured scenes before the anointment ceremony of members of BTS โ€” RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook โ€” selected as President Moon Jae-in's special envoys.

Fans react to derogatory nickname given to BTS' Jimin in poorly translated subtitle

The video also featured a behind-the-scenes look into their performance at the UN. Jimin seemed to have made a mistake during the display, and fellow band members had pointed this out.

They comforted Jimin about it and made fun of him too. Jimin, too, seemed a tad bit guilty about making a mistake.

BLUE AND GREY โŸฌโŸญโท โŸญโŸฌ @yoongi7miau twitter.com/misterJJack/stโ€ฆ In case you do not know what the "HYBE RESPECT JIMIN" is about, it is that in today's Episode that aired on BANGTAN TV, the name of P / J itself does not appear in the subtitles of the video, but rather a "nickname "which is used by antis to attack him. @HYBEOFFICIALtwt In case you do not know what the "HYBE RESPECT JIMIN" is about, it is that in today's Episode that aired on BANGTAN TV, the name of P / J itself does not appear in the subtitles of the video, but rather a "nickname "which is used by antis to attack him. @HYBEOFFICIALtwt twitter.com/misterJJack/stโ€ฆ

BTSWorldWideRecordBreakerโท @Jikookminie13 So hybe used a derogatory word that antis usually used against JM????!! Please respect your artist!!!! How can you missed that???

"HYBE RESPECT JIMIN" So hybe used a derogatory word that antis usually used against JM????!! Please respect your artist!!!! How can you missed that???"HYBE RESPECT JIMIN" https://t.co/Z51ECbw79i

Ellinoria kuu @Mochi43151020



HYBE RESPECT JIMIN

@HYBEOFFICIALtwt

@BIGHIT_MUSIC " Apparently on the new Bangtan Bomb, the subtitles in Korean provided by HYBE put in the subtittles instead of ๐Ÿฅโ€™s name, a nickname used by an/tis and h@te blogs. We want the subtitles fixed and the employee repreended.HYBE RESPECT JIMIN Apparently on the new Bangtan Bomb, the subtitles in Korean provided by HYBE put in the subtittles instead of ๐Ÿฅโ€™s name, a nickname used by an/tis and h@te blogs. We want the subtitles fixed and the employee repreended. HYBE RESPECT JIMIN@HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BIGHIT_MUSIC " https://t.co/CQYCxc8xLp

๐ฝ๐‘–๐‘š๐‘–nsshiโœจ๐ŸŒป @jiminie9567

Please correct the subtitles tired of this

HYBE RESPECT JIMIN โ€ผ๏ธ

@HYBEOFFICIALtwt

@BIGHIT_MUSIC This boy is to precious just respect him is not hard Fu** just being a big company but not respect the artistPlease correct the subtitles tired of thisHYBE RESPECT JIMIN โ€ผ๏ธ This boy is to precious just respect him is not hard Fu** just being a big company but not respect the artistPlease correct the subtitles tired of this HYBE RESPECT JIMIN โ€ผ๏ธ@HYBEOFFICIALtwt@BIGHIT_MUSIC https://t.co/uJujmxGCkE

Live For JIMIN's Vocal - BTS JIMIN's Fanbase in VN @lfjvheaven



Weโ€˜d like this to be fixed and the staff to be held accountable



HYBE RESPECT JIMIN

@BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt It has come to our attention a derogatory term often used against one of your artists has been used by your staff in the Korean subtitles for the UN Bangtan episodeWeโ€˜d like this to be fixed and the staff to be held accountableHYBE RESPECT JIMIN It has come to our attention a derogatory term often used against one of your artists has been used by your staff in the Korean subtitles for the UN Bangtan episodeWeโ€˜d like this to be fixed and the staff to be held accountableHYBE RESPECT JIMIN@BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt

Phรนng Hแบฑng @BHK4qVtH3FdgfSw Are you serious? You use a word used by Jimin haters! Isn't your job to protect the artists, really I get disappointed every day in Hybe, you have to respect , he doesn't work for you okay? You have to watch what you say or write!!! this is so dรญappointed #HYBE RESPECT JIMIN Are you serious? You use a word used by Jimin haters! Isn't your job to protect the artists, really I get disappointed every day in Hybe, you have to respect , he doesn't work for you okay? You have to watch what you say or write!!! this is so dรญappointed #HYBE RESPECT JIMIN https://t.co/IuOXJ0MN9f

In the clip, the members called out the star's full name โ€” Park Ji-min. However, the subtitles translated it as Ddak Jimin.

Ddak translates to chicken, and the subtitle literally referred to Jimin as Chicken Jimin. The term is most commonly used by anti-fans of BTS and Jimin, so the anger among fans against HYBE was palpable.

Fans were also not happy with those on the internet who defended HYBE and pointed out that this could have been an honest mistake. They believe that the agency has to be careful, and this mistake puts everyone in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

As the trend instantly went viral, fans also explained why it was important for the ARMY. This was an attempt at bringing fans together to protest and get justice for their favorite K-Pop idol.

Fans also pointed out that it was time for HYBE to make corrections to the subtitles and manage their staff well.

Edited by Ravi Iyer