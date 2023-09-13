Retreat to You cast list: Who stars in Hallmark's new drama film?

Hallmark's new romantic drama film, Retreat to You, will premiere on the channel on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The movie tells the story of two best friends who had a fallout after graduation. Several years later, they meet at a wilderness retreat and circumstances lead them towards romance.

Check out Hallmark's official description of the movie:

''Abby and Sean were best friends in high school until they had a falling out at their graduation party. Years later, when Abby’s friend Rachel brings her to a wilderness retreat, she is shocked to run into Sean. When then get separated from the group, will they find their way back to the campsite… or back into each other’s arms?''

Retreat to You stars Emilie Ullerup in the lead role, with various others portraying crucial supporting characters. Details about the film's director and writer have not yet been revealed.

Hallmark's Retreat to You cast list: Emilie Ullerup and others to feature in new romantic drama film

1) Emilie Ullerup as Abby

Emilie Ullerup essays the lead role of Abby in Hallmark's Retreat to You. Abby is a charming young woman who runs into her high school best friend during a retreat in the wilderness. As circumstances pull them closer towards each other, the story focuses on whether they'll fall in love.

Abby is the protagonist of the story and it'll be interesting to see how her character is explored in the film. Viewers can expect Emilie Ullerup to deliver a charming performance.

She has previously starred in several other TV shows and movies like Don't Forget I Love You, Motherland: Fort Salem, Stalked by My Doctor: A Sleepwalker's Nightmare, and Christmas Bells Are Ringing, to name a few.

2) Peter Mooney as Sean

Actor Peter Mooney dons the role of Sean in the new romantic drama movie. Sean is Abby's high school best friend with whom she had an argument during their graduation party. Following the argument, they don't speak to each other for several years, until they meet at a retreat.

They then reminisce about their school days, friendship, and gradually start falling for each other. Their relationship forms the emotional core of the narrative and it'll be fascinating to watch how the dynamic pans out.

Peter Mooney is a noted actor who's been a part of Fly Away With Me, Catch and Release, Burden of Truth, and Must Kill Carl, among many more.

3) Meghan Heffern as Rachel

Meghan Heffern plays the character of Rachel in Retreat to You. Apart from that, more details regarding her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can look forward to her playing a pivotal role in the storyline. Meghan Heffern has also starred in When Christmas Was Young, Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After, Sex/Life, and many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the film also features numerous others in key supporting/minor roles. These include:

Donald Heng

Carlo Cuizon as an Attendant

Jenny Steele as a Yoga Instructor

Don't forget to catch Retreat to You on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET.