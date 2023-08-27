Retribution is a brand new action thriller movie that made its arrival in theaters in the United States on Friday, August 25, 2023. The movie is a remake of the popular Spanish movie El desconocido, released in 2015. Chris Salmanpour has acted as the screenplay writer of the movie, while Nimród Antal has served as the director. It stars Liam Neeson as the protagonist of the film, Matt Turner.

Retribution centers around Matt Turner, a workaholic financier, who ends up getting trapped in a deadly situation after a suspicious bomber begins to threaten him and his family.

Despite having a thrilling plotline and a promising lead cast, Retribution fails to stand out as an action-thriller due to its weak writing and repetitive and monotonous series of events.

However, a strong acting performance by Liam Neeson has redeemed the movie to a certain degree. Thus, the movie can be considered a one-time watch.

Retribution review - An underwhelming action-thriller with nothing new

Weak writing makes the action-thriller movie quite dull

Retribution chronicles the story of a financier named Matt Turner, who does not have a balanced work and family life due to his obsession with his career.

Initially, apart from a disturbed family and work life, the protagonist does not have any other turmoils. However, soon his life turns upside down when he and his family's lives come under dangerous threats.

Throughout the movie, the lead character is bound to take part in an array of criminal activities as an unknown enemy is blackmailing him and the safety of his family is at stake.

By the looks of the storyline, it feels like the story is quite intriguing and has the potential to become a great base for a thriller movie.

However, the plot does not work due to the flat and poor writing. The screenplay writer of the movie, Chris Salmanpour, has failed to make the movie interesting as the writing is quite repetitive.

The characters are also written in a way that they feel quite stereotypical. There is a huge lack of freshness and newness in the script of the movie, making it quite dull.

Promising acting by Liam Neeson and other lead cast members is the biggest highlight of the film

A still from Retribution (Images Via IMDb)

Actor Liam Neeson, who portrays the lead role of Matt Turner, has done a great job despite the screenplay being weak. The actor has delved deep into the character and brought out all the complexities of emotion on screen.

The way he has portrayed the shift in his character's behavior as soon as the dangers begin to loom is quite arresting to witness.

Other actors on the main cast list for the movie include Noma Dumezweni as Angela Brickmann, Jack Champion as Zach Turner, Lilly Aspell as Emily Turner, Embeth Davidtz as Heather Turner, Arian Moayed as Sylvain and Matthew Modine as Anders Mulle.

They have also done a promising job of playing their respective roles in the film. The performance of the cast of Retribution is most definitely the biggest highlight of the film and what makes the movie worth watching.

Viewers can watch Retribution in theaters near them.